Intruder alert! Meet the new couples shaking up Married At First Sight

Just when you think things couldn’t get more chaotic on Married At First Sight, the arrival of this season’s Intruders is sure to set a cat among the pigeons.

Advertisement

Three new couples are ready to enter the experiment, risking it all for a shot at happily ever after. Ahead of their screen debuts, here’s everything you need to know about MAFS’ season 13 intruders!

Juliette, 27

(Credit: Nine Network)

Hailing from Victoria, Juliette is a real estate receptionist, who’s studying to become a licensed real estate agent.

Growing up in Singapore, Juliette’s heritage is Lebanese, Maltese and Egyptian, and family is everything to her. And what this ambitious bride wants more than anything is to become a mum.

Advertisement

Having been single for the last four years, she’s ready to settle down. But she knows she has tendencies to be possessive and to get too invested too soon – even telling a guy she loved him once on a second date! – so she’s eager to work on herself with the help of the experts.

Stephanie, 32

(Credit: Nine Network)

Queensland-based real estate agent Stephanie is a strong, independent woman who knows her worth and isn’t going to settle for anything less.

Ambitious, driven and passionate, she’s focused on finding a partner that complements her in every way.

Advertisement

Looking for a true match to fulfil her dreams of being a power couple, Stephanie wants to have it all: a meaningful relationship with someone eager to travel the world with her, invest in property and support her dreams.

Having never been in love before or had a serious relationship as an adult, Stephanie admits her ambition and drive can be intimidating to men. Her biggest challenge will be if she can allow someone to see past her tough exterior and really get to know her.

Chris, 38

(Credit: Nine Network)

Raised on a cattle farm in Queensland, Chris now blends city and country life as a gym owner in Sydney’s Redfern and an entrepreneurial farm owner.

Advertisement

Having come out as gay at the age of 18, Chris has had three long-term relationships but admits he’s typically attracted to the wrong kind of guys.

With an avoidant personality, he recognises that he has some changes to make and things to work on, and he’s ready to put in the hard work.

He’s hoping for a masculine partner who will embrace all aspects of his life – enjoying getting dressed up for a night out in the city as much as getting down and dirty on the farm.

Joel, 31

(Credit: Nine Network)

Advertisement

First generation Australian Joel was born and raised in Sydney, with his family hailing from Iraq.

Polished and good looking, this silver fox is a model who has spent the past five years reinventing himself.

Now stronger and more confident than ever, the formerly “fat Uber driver” as he calls himself has put his childhood bullying firmly behind him.

A mama’s boy who still has his washing done by his beloved “spiritual goddess” mother, Joel is ready to get back out there after his one serious relationship ended.

Advertisement

What he lacks in experience when it comes to relationships, he more than makes up for in enthusiasm, and he’s looking for a real connection and authenticity in a partner.

His lifelong dream is to start a family with the love of his life.

Sam, 34

(Credit: Nine Network)

Having spent time in the US, Sam was inspired by the fitness culture over there to start his own spin studio in Adelaide.

Advertisement

Successful, ambitious and family oriented, Sam hopes to find the kind of loving, solid relationship his parents have.

He’s previously had two meaningful relationships, but both ended due to distance.

Romantic, thoughtful and nurturing, he’s more of a slow burn when it comes to relationships and needs to build a strong connection before anything physical.

He’s looking for someone masculine, emotionally mature, fit and who loves the great outdoors. Bonus points if they can belt out a Taylor Swift song!

Advertisement

Tyson, 30

(Credit: Nine Network)

Gold Coast boy Tyson is a former soldier who now flips and sells properties.

Disciplined and structured, his six years in the army – which included a tour of Afghanistan – shaped him.

Previously married to a Mormon woman from Utah when he was just 23, he’s been single for six years.

Advertisement

A devout Christian, he’s hoping to find someone who’s open about his faith, and will let him take charge and be the protector in the relationship.

Direct, opinionated and polarising, Tyson is sure to ruffle a few feathers!

Married At First Sight continues Sunday at 7pm, and Monday-Wednesday at 7.30pm on Channel Nine and 9Now.

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.