Home Entertainment Married at First Sight

MAFS groom Chris distances himself from the experiment after Brook’s shock pregnancy news 

 ‘I’m focusing on myself’  
In a jaw-dropping off-air twist, Married at First Sight (MAFS) Australia bride Brook, 27, has announced she is pregnant — and, spoiler alert, it’s not with her on-screen husband Chris

The stunning Queensland-based model confirmed the news in a Woman’s Day exclusive, revealing she is expecting a baby with her former partner, Harry, effectively confirming what viewers had already begun to suspect: Brook and Chris do not make it to the end of the experiment

Chris has had some controversial moments this season. (Image: Nine)
Brook’s pregnancy news came as a shock. (Image: Nine)

While the pregnancy news has sent shockwaves through the MAFS fandom, those watching closely may not be entirely surprised. From their controversial wedding day onwards, cracks were already beginning to show in the pairing. 

Brook was matched with Chris, a Victorian construction supervisor, former AFL player and proud self-proclaimed “boys’ boy”, whose blunt humour and locker-room banter raised eyebrows from the very start. Their wedding sparked immediate debate among viewers, with Brook visibly questioning whether her groom was emotionally ready for marriage – or even taking the process seriously. 

Now, with Brook’s pregnancy confirming the final outcome, Chris has broken his silence, revealing he’s taking a step back to focus on himself. 

“I’m focusing on myself,” the 31-year-old tells TV WEEK.

“I’m going forward from the show because it’s been a whirlwind of experiences and emotion. I came out of it wanting to push forward in life and work on certain things in particular that are of my interest.” 

(Image: Instagram / Married At First Sight)
While Brook has yet to publicly address how her pregnancy timeline intersects with the experiment, the revelation adds a dramatic new layer to a relationship that already appeared destined to unravel. 

With viewers now knowing that Brook and Chris don’t ride off into the sunset together, attention turns to how – and when – their marriage officially implodes on screen. And given the intensity of their early clashes, fans are bracing for a breakup that’s anything but quiet. 

One thing’s for sure: this is one Married at First Sight storyline that’s only getting messier from here. 

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

