MAFS groom Chris distances himself from the experiment after Brook’s shock pregnancy news 

In a jaw-dropping off-air twist, Married at First Sight (MAFS) Australia bride Brook, 27, has announced she is pregnant — and, spoiler alert, it’s not with her on-screen husband Chris.

The stunning Queensland-based model confirmed the news in a Woman’s Day exclusive, revealing she is expecting a baby with her former partner, Harry, effectively confirming what viewers had already begun to suspect: Brook and Chris do not make it to the end of the experiment.

Chris has had some controversial moments this season. (Image: Nine) Brook’s pregnancy news came as a shock. (Image: Nine)

While the pregnancy news has sent shockwaves through the MAFS fandom, those watching closely may not be entirely surprised. From their controversial wedding day onwards, cracks were already beginning to show in the pairing.

Brook was matched with Chris, a Victorian construction supervisor, former AFL player and proud self-proclaimed “boys’ boy”, whose blunt humour and locker-room banter raised eyebrows from the very start. Their wedding sparked immediate debate among viewers, with Brook visibly questioning whether her groom was emotionally ready for marriage – or even taking the process seriously.

Now, with Brook’s pregnancy confirming the final outcome, Chris has broken his silence, revealing he’s taking a step back to focus on himself.

“I’m focusing on myself,” the 31-year-old tells TV WEEK.

“I’m going forward from the show because it’s been a whirlwind of experiences and emotion. I came out of it wanting to push forward in life and work on certain things in particular that are of my interest.”

(Image: Instagram / Married At First Sight)

While Brook has yet to publicly address how her pregnancy timeline intersects with the experiment, the revelation adds a dramatic new layer to a relationship that already appeared destined to unravel.

With viewers now knowing that Brook and Chris don’t ride off into the sunset together, attention turns to how – and when – their marriage officially implodes on screen. And given the intensity of their early clashes, fans are bracing for a breakup that’s anything but quiet.

One thing’s for sure: this is one Married at First Sight storyline that’s only getting messier from here.

