MAFS’ Danny bets $100k a lie detector will prove he never said Gia was his type

Married At First Sight groom Danny Hewitt has doubled down amid accusations he told Gia Fleur she was more his type than his own wife, Bec Zacharia.

And he’s willing to back himself by betting $100,000 that a lie detector test will prove his innocence!

Appearing on Star 104.5’s Gina & Matty radio show on Monday March 2, the 34-year-old addressed the claims head-on. He insisted once again that he never even spoke to Gia one-on-one – and he’s ready to prove it once and for all.

“Obviously it’s not [true]. You’ve got to just watch my audition tape. When I talk about my type, I describe the complete opposite of Gia,” he said.

“It’s crazy how big it’s become, but yeah, it was never said.”

Married At First Sight groom Danny Hewitt says he’s ready to take a lie detector test to prove he never put wife Bec down to Gia. (Credit: Nine Network)

Danny bets on himself

Danny went on to reveal that “production were fuming” because the paparazzi turned up to the group’s “naughty” night out.

He further insisted that if anything had been said, they would have heard or, at the very least, seen it.

“No-one heard it. No-one even [saw] me speak to her [Gia] one-on-one,” he said.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll keep saying it: I’m happy to put 100 grand on the line and do a lie detector test. If that’s not proof, then I don’t know what is. I guarantee Gia wouldn’t do the same thing.”

Danny and wife Bec Zacharia’s relationship was put under the microscope during Sunday night’s Commitment Ceremony. (Credit: Nine Network)

Danny’s interview came off the back of Sunday night’s explosive Commitment Ceremony, in which he admitted to feeling “embarrassed” by wife Bec’s outburst at the Dinner Party.

Bec’s fighting style was called into question, with expert John Aiken not holding back. He accused her of “setting off grenades” and creating “chaos”.

“Clearly you’re not good together right now,” he told the newlyweds. “What we saw last night was a couple in deep crisis.”

Breaking down, Bec admitted she was “scared” her husband would “leave me”. Though she insisted she does trust him that nothing was said to Gia.

What really went down on Bondi night out

Speaking about the infamous night out in Bondi that started everything, Danny admitted to radio hosts Gina Jeffreys and Matt Baseley that the contestants broke the rules by meeting up off camera. And it caused “carnage” with producers.

“That’s sort of the rules, because they say it can ruin storylines, like if things happen off camera,” he explained.

“So we’re not allowed to but … we all snuck out and went to Bondi [Icebergs].

“Well, some of us were already out with our partners, and then we just all ended up meeting up, and it caused carnage.”

Bec’s behaviour at the Dinner Party was called out by the experts, who accused her of “setting off grenades” and creating “chaos”. (Credit: Nine Network) (Credit: Nine Network)

Probed about his time on the show and if he would go on it again, Danny revealed mixed feelings.

“If I got offered it and I didn’t know what I know now, then I’d do it again. I don’t believe in regrets,” he said.

“But if you offered me another season or something like that, absolutely not.”

While he said he “wouldn’t say I regret” being on the show, he’s not putting his hand up for spin-off series Second Marriage At First Sight.

“I wouldn’t do that, no, no way,” he said.

Despite putting on a united front, the cracks in Danny and Bec’s relationship are evident to all. (Credit: Nine Network)

As for whether he and Bec are still together, “You’ll have to keep watching to find out,” is all he would say.

“I can’t give away no spoilers,” he insisted.

He also admitted there are “a lot easier ways to find love” than being on MAFS!

“It’s probably the hardest way you could find love. That’s just my view on it. I’ve lived it,” he said. He added it’s “pretty intense, there’s a lot of drama”.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but … it is a lot, to be honest.”

