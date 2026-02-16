Australian and UK MAFS stars collide in explosive new spin-off, Second Marriage At First Sight

The Married At First Sight universe is about to get a whole lot messier.

After years of speculation about an all-stars edition, the franchise is finally delivering – but not in the way fans expected. Instead of a traditional returning-cast season, fans are getting a cross-continental spin-off that doubles the stakes and the drama.

In Second Marriage At First Sight, failed brides and grooms will get another shot at love with someone from the other side of the world…

Here’s all the details!

WHAT IS SECOND MARRIAGE AT FIRST SIGHT?

Commissioned by Channel 4 and produced by CPL Productions (the team behind Married At First Sight UK), this brand-new spin-off is the first of its kind in the global MAFS franchise.

The premise? Eight former contestants who didn’t find lasting love the first time around are being matched again – but this time, every Brit is paired with an Aussie.

According to Channel 4’s Head of Entertainment Steve Handley, these “well-loved MAFS singles” are ready to risk everything for another shot at getting it right – even if that means relocating across hemispheres.

HOW IT WORKS

This isn’t just a recycled reunion season. The format raises the emotional (and logistical) stakes dramatically.

Here’s how it unfolds:

1. The weddings take place in the UK

The newly matched couples will marry in Britain, navigating all the usual early chaos – awkward vows, explosive wedding receptions, and the baggage of their very public past relationships.

2. Then reality hits

After the initial spark (or lack thereof), the couples will relocate to Australia.

That means meeting friends and family, confronting lifestyle differences, and figuring out whether love is strong enough to justify uprooting an entire life.

3. The final decision

At the end of the experiment, couples must decide whether their relationship is worth a permanent move to another country.

It’s not just “stay or leave.” It’s “stay, leave… or migrate.”

WILL MEL SCHILLING RETURN AS AN EXPERT?

All signs point to yes.

Relationship expert Mel Schilling shared the announcement on Instagram, strongly hinting she’ll be guiding this second-chance experiment.

Mel has been a core part of Married At First Sight Australia for years and has fronted the UK version since its 2021 revamp – a reboot inspired by the explosive success of the Aussie format.

WHICH AUSTRALIAN MAFS STARS COULD RETURN?

While producers are keeping tight-lipped, the rumour mill is already in overdrive about which former brides and grooms could feature on the show.

Lucinda Light: The breakout bride of 2024, Lucinda is charismatic and already a familiar face to UK audiences after hosting The Honesty Box with Vicky Pattison.

The breakout bride of 2024, Lucinda is charismatic and already a familiar face to UK audiences after hosting The Honesty Box with Vicky Pattison. Jessika Power: Jessika is one of the most controversial brides in franchise history. After her infamous cheating scandal in 2019, she later appeared on Celebs Go Dating in 2022 and has since relocated to the UK.

Jessika is one of the most controversial brides in franchise history. After her infamous cheating scandal in 2019, she later appeared on Celebs Go Dating in 2022 and has since relocated to the UK. Al Perkins: 2022 fan-favourite participant Al later appeared on Love Island Australia, so it wouldn’t be a stretch for him to have another stint on reality TV.

2022 fan-favourite participant Al later appeared on Love Island Australia, so it wouldn’t be a stretch for him to have another stint on reality TV. Eliot Donovan: Could a third walk down the aisle be on the cards for Eliot? Stranger things have happened in the MAFS universe.

WHEN AND WHERE CAN AUSTRALIANS WATCH?

Details on the Australian broadcast are sadly still under wraps. The series was announced at a Channel 4 showcase in London, but there’s no confirmation yet on which Australian network or streaming platform will air it.

Given the massive popularity of Married At First Sight Australia, it’s hard to imagine it won’t land on screens Down Under soon.

Until then, speculation – and anticipation – are at an all-time high.

