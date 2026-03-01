MAFS’ Tyson says he felt “ganged up on” in the experiment

New Married at First Sight groom Tyson has already been stirring the pot with his controversial views – and this week they come under further scrutiny when wife Stephanie sees his audition tape.

Advertisement

“I was talking about immigration,” the 30-year-old property investor tells TV WEEK. “We had a big argument over the terminology I was using.”

Under fire for his views on “immigration, politics, Donald Trump, trans people and gay people,” the former soldier says in a “room full of lefties” he often felt like a “one-man army”.

The fallout spills into this week’s Commitment Ceremony, where, given the presence of new gay couple Chris and Sam, the confrontation becomes even more charged.

Advertisement

“I mentioned gay flags,” Tyson recalls. “ For me being a straight guy, I sometimes feel a little bit uncomfortable. When I was in Sydney, there were gay flags everywhere. They got pretty offended – I think one of them was actually about to cry.

“My wife didn’t have my back – she threw me under the bus,” he adds. “I had the experts against me, the other couples against me.

“I remember sitting there on the couch and my body starting to go into fight or flight mode. I had to calm myself down – I didn’t want to start punching people.

“It really felt like I was getting ganged up on.”

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.