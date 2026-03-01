Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
MAFS’ Tyson says he felt “ganged up on” in the experiment

"She threw me under the bus"
New Married at First Sight groom Tyson has already been stirring the pot with his controversial views – and this week they come under further scrutiny when wife Stephanie sees his audition tape.

“I was talking about immigration,” the 30-year-old property investor tells TV WEEK. “We had a big argument over the terminology I was using.”

Under fire for his views on “immigration, politics, Donald Trump, trans people and gay people,” the former soldier says in a “room full of lefties” he often felt like a “one-man army”.

The fallout spills into this week’s Commitment Ceremony, where, given the presence of new gay couple Chris and Sam, the confrontation becomes even more charged.

“I mentioned gay flags,” Tyson recalls. “ For me being a straight guy, I sometimes feel a little bit uncomfortable. When I was in Sydney, there were gay flags everywhere. They got pretty offended – I think one of them was actually about to cry.

“My wife didn’t have my back – she threw me under the bus,” he adds. “I had the experts against me, the other couples against me.

“I remember sitting there on the couch and my body starting to go into fight or flight mode. I had to calm myself down – I didn’t want to start punching people.

“It really felt like I was getting ganged up on.”

