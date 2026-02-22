MAFS EXCLUSIVE: Is Gia and Bec’s feud all for the cameras? See the pics they tried to hide!

The feud between Gia Fleur and Bec Zacharia has been one of the most explosive squabbles Married At First Sight has ever seen.

However, is there more to it than meets the eye?



A well-placed insider spills that the two fiery brides may have been a lot more friendly than the show is portraying – and there’s a picture to prove it!

Things are set to kick off (again) between Gia and Bec during this week’s dinner party. (Credit: 9 Network)



In the image, which has been leaked exclusively to Woman’s Day, Gia and Bec, both 35, are seen enjoying a cocktail out at Darling Harbour in Sydney on August 31, the night before the third dinner party.

In the happy snap, they look like besties. But despite the evident frivolity between the pair, we hear Bec is hellbent on returning back to foes at the next night’s dinner party, leaving Gia questioning everything.

The leaked pic shows Gia and Bec sharing a cocktail at Darling Harbour the night before the third dinner party. (Credit: Supplied)

“Bec goes after Gia at the third dinner party, which confuses Gia because she thought they were on good terms again after their drinks,” an insider spills.



When Gia tells the group she had in fact shared a couple of friendly beverages with Bec to the group, Bec denies ever being with her.

“Bec was keen to keep their feud up for the cameras,” adds our source.

That is until Gia reveals the photo to the group – and all hell breaks loose!

Bec is out for blood this week. (Credit: 9 Network)

The girl’s quarrel first began on the first hen’s night, when Bec became instantly irked by Gia’s forthright personality.

But, we hear, things softened between the pair as the experiment progressed, and after Brook left, Gia was left without a wing woman. So natually, she gravitated towards the outspoken Bec.

“It wasn’t all sunshine and roses the whole time, but they definitely didn’t hate each other as much as the show is making out.”

