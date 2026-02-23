MAFS’ Tyson hits back at haters: “I want a pure girl”

Married at First Sight’s controversial groom Tyson has been raising eyebrows for his strongly right-wing views, and he has no intention of backing down.
The 30-year-old Queensland property developer reveals that throughout the experiment the group pushed back against his “anti-woke” views, as does his wife during an Honesty Box challenge (surely he doesn’t need any encouragement to share his opinions?) on his honeymoon when his opinions on how many sexual partners a female should – or shouldn’t have – is revealed.
“One very controversial thing that got pulled up is body count,” Tyson tells TV WEEK. “I don’t want a woman to have a huge body count; it diminishes the value of a woman. At the end of the day, no one wants to date a hoe.”
It’s a stance that instantly drives a deeper wedge between him and bride Stephanie, and one Tyson says comes down to both faith and personal preference.
“I go to church – I want more of a pure girl,” he explains. “Everyone’s got preferences. You’ve got preferences; the cameraman’s got preferences. For my preference, I just don’t want a girl with 200 bodies.”
When TV WEEK pressed him about his own body count, Tyson attempted to excuse his misogynistic take by saying that it was “different for a guy”.
“Well, I don’t know what it is. That’s a good question,” he stutters. “Maybe like 20 or 30, but it could be more”.
However, Tyson did note that while his opinion was rooted in religion, “Jesus doesn’t really talk about body count”.
“He’s not in the bible saying a girl should have X amount of bodies or a guy should have X amount of bodies. It’s more of a preference thing for me. Everyone’s got preferences.”
But that’s just one of many explosive talking points during their time on the series. Tyson admits that the lack of chemistry between them didn’t help matters either.
“I honestly thought when she was walking down the aisle it was my auntie,” he says bluntly.
“The initial attraction wasn’t there for me, but I gave her the benefit of the doubt and thought she might have a good personality – but she didn’t have that either.”