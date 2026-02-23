MAFS 2026: Why a surprise video has fans are convinced Stella and Filip are engaged in real life

She was looking for nothing less than her “soulmate” on Married At First Sight 2026 – and now fans are convinced MAFS‘ Stella Mickunaite has found it and could be engaged to Filip Gregov!

A TikTok super sleuth shared a video of the MAFS 2026 couple walking hand-in-hand at Cronulla beach earlier this month, claiming it’s proof the couple are still in love and together.

While another fan went one step further claiming that the TV couple are in fact, “engaged in real life now and just had their engagement party”.

MAFS 2026 stars Stella Mickunaite has sparked speculation she’s engaged to Filip Gregov! (Image: Matrix)

Are Stella and Filip engaged?

Lithuania beauty technician Stella, 32, and Filip have been at the centre of plenty of controversy this season, after brides Brook Crompton and Gia Fleur launched an attack on Stella, but adversity – and Stella’s calm reaction to it – has only made the loved-up duo stronger.

And while Brook and Gia accused Filip and Stella as faking it for the cameras, it seems nothing could be further from the truth with the pair spotted out and about since filming on the controversial reality show ended.

Speaking of their connection, Stella recently told Daily Mail Australia, she feels emotional when she rewatches their wedding day.

Happy ever after: The duo have been spotted out at Cronulla beach in recent weeks. (Image: Matrix)

“Connecting with a man whose family background is the same as mine was a beautiful surprise. I felt seen, I felt heard. It laid a really strong base for everything that followed.”

Croatian Filip agrees that their similar upbringings helped to strengthen their relationship, revealing in the past he’s struggled to find someone who had the same family values.

“They weren’t culturally aligned with what I considered normal in relationships. Family was always friction,” Filip said.

“When I saw how in tune Stella was with her family and emotions, I thought, ‘Here we go. We’re aligned’.”

