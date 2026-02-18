MAFS: Alissa reveals the horrific moments from tonight’s Dinner Party you didn’t see

The second Married at First Sight Dinner Party has descended into full-blown chaos, erupting into an all-out war between the brides – and Alissa found herself firmly in the firing line.
What viewers saw was uncomfortable – an unwarranted pile-on aimed at Stella and Alissa. What they didn’t see, according to Alissa, was even worse.
Told to “shut up” and mocked for her voice, the nurse says the experience left her shaken long after the cameras stopped rolling.
“My hands were sweaty and I was shaking,” Alissa, 33, tells TV WEEK. “I said to Brook, ‘You’re being a bully.’ I kept myself together until I walked out the back and then I just broke down and fell to the floor.
“That was one of the scariest days of my life. Being attacked by five women that didn’t even know me and being yelled at by Chris – slut shamed across the table. It was just disgusting.”
The tension had been simmering since the Red Flag/Green Flag challenge, where Brook accused Alissa of having a “fake” relationship with her husband David. But things escalated dramatically when Brook – despite having already left the experiment – returned mid-Dinner Party, unwilling to let her “right-hand woman” Gia face the group alone.
Before long, Stella was in her sights. When Alissa stepped in to defend her friend, she became the next target.
“A lot of the stuff that was said, unfortunately, won’t even be able to be aired,” Alissa reveals. “It’s just too inappropriate for TV.”
While viewers were left confused by the intensity of the pile-on, Alissa claims misinformation was driving the attack.
“They were accusing me of all these things, and fed information by one of the other girls, that I’m still in love with my ex-partner,” she says. “They were trying to find out anything they could about my life on the outside to try and bring my [new] relationship down. If I wanted to still be in previous partnerships, I would have done that, but I came into MAFS for all the right reasons. I deserve to find love just as much as everyone else at that table.”
Despite the night she describes as traumatic, Alissa insists it only strengthened her bond with David.
“It made us stronger,” she declares. “We just wanted to focus on our relationship because that was the only thing that matters at the end of the day.”
And if you thought that Dinner Party was explosive, brace yourself for next week.
“David and I walked to the third Dinner Party really strong – but then it got toxic,” she teases. “I cried a lot.”