Andy Lee dishes on the celeb cameos in Do Not Watch This Show

It seems children around the nation are a tad cheeky and happy to ignore instructions! Andy Lee’s Do Not Watch This Show (which was adapted from his best-selling Do Not Open This Book) is back for a second season, thanks to kids watching season one in droves.

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‘It’s just taken off!’ Andy says of the show’s success, which has also earned him a nomination in this year’s TV WEEK Logie Awards for Best Children’s Program.

Wizz is the star of the show. (Credit: ABC)

“There is something really special about this whole series,” he says. “It was never meant to be a public thing, because the first book was written for my nephew and then I was convinced by friends to publish it. It’s been an accidental hit to begin with and then a lot of work has gone into planning where we can take this adventure.”

For those unfamiliar with the series, it follows a blue monster called Wizz. Silly scenarios keep happening to him and Wizz is convinced they’re happening because the audience is watching him. So he is trying to get them to turn the show off!

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As with all the best kids’ shows, this one also has a big drawcard for adults, who will enjoy spotting the famous voice cameos. Season two is as jam-packed with fun A-list names as season one.

Keep your ears open for Rob Sitch, Richard Davies, Dave Lawson and Angus Sampson!

Catch Do Not Watch This Show on ABC or ABC iview.

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