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Andy Lee faces The Assembly: ‘Why did it take you forever to propose to Bec?’

Comedian Andy Lee opens up about his girlfriend Bec Harding, his mother's illness and working without Hamish.
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He’s famous for being half of one of Australia’s greatest comedy duos, Hamish and Andy. But Andy Lee shows a different side to himself when he’s interviewed by the autistic journalism students of The Assembly.

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The Assembly is now into its third season, which features the return of students from seasons one and two. Six new celebrities are facing the students’ questions, and host Leigh Sales says she really loves Andy’s episode.

A group shot of the autistic journalism students from The Assembly
No questions are out of bounds on The Assembly. (Credit: ABC) (Credit: ABC)

“He connected with the students really nicely and I just love his whole vibe, actually,” Leigh tells TV WEEK. “He’s great.”

In the episode, Andy opens up about his professional relationship with fellow comedian Hamish Blake when answering a question from Chau.

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“Certainly I had my own worries about, ‘Do I exist without Hamish?’ when we’re doing something so strong together, and I think the world of the way he performs,” he says. “If I’m without him, what am I? Am I good enough?”

Andy also answers honestly when Abbey asks him why it took “forever” to propose to his girlfriend Bec Harding. He says he knew Bec was “the one” for him pretty early, but it took a while for him to feel like it was the right time to get married.   

Andy Lee, in a checked shirt, sits next to Abbey, in a green dress
Abbey has a tough question for Andy. (Credit: ABC)
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In answer to a question from Mitch, Andy reveals what it was like when his mother was diagnosed with cerebral vasculitis in 1996 and given just two weeks to live. His mother survived, but when she finally got out of hospital and came home, she did something that made Andy angry.

“The stuff about his mum when he was a teenager was really affecting,” Leigh says.

Fletcher, in a green patterned shirt, smiles as he poses for a selfie with Andy Lee
Fletcher grabs a selfie with Andy. (Credit: ABC)

A couple of the students, Evie and Anastasia, are interested in animation and voice acting, so they ask Andy questions about his children’s series Do Not Watch This Show. There’s a nice follow-up at the end of the episode, showing what happened one month later when Evie and Anastasia visited the studio where Andy’s series is made.

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“He personally bent over backwards to get that to happen,” Leigh says. “They just would have loved that.”

You can watch The Assembly on ABC or ABC iview.

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