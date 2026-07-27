Tones and I used to watch The Voice – now she’s the secret fifth coach

Get set for the biggest shake-up in the history of The Voice! Tones and I is joining the show this season as a secret fifth coach – alongside returning coaches Richard Marx, Melanie C, Ronan Keating and Kate Miller-Heidke – and it’s going to change everything.

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Tones and I burst onto the music scene in 2019 with her song “Dance Monkey”, which reached number one in 30-plus countries and has been streamed more than three billion times on Spotify alone. The 33-year-old, born Toni Watson and raised on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula, says The Voice has been “a massive part of my upbringing”.

Tones and I joins coaches Kate, Ronan, Richard and Melanie C. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“I grew up watching The Voice, as any aspiring singer, artist or songwriter would,” she adds. “I still can’t believe I get my very own big red chair with my very own big red buzzer… it’s all very showbiz!”

Melanie says having Tones and I join the coaching panel was “absolutely brilliant”.

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“She’s a fantastic artist who I really admire, and it was lovely to work alongside her.”

Ronan says Tones and I is “a wonderful lady”.

“I’d never met her before, and we had absolutely no idea she was coming. It was a total shock to the four coaches, a complete surprise.”

Tones and I went from being a busker to being one of the biggest names in music. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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Last year, The Voice was won by 19-year-old Alyssa Delpopolo, from Kate’s team. Kate is determined to retain her crown and see one of her singers win again this year. She says out of the other judges, Richard is “definitely” the most competitive.

“He does not mince his words and he’s a fearsome competitor,” she explains. “When he starts reeling off his CV, it’s honestly dazzling, the people he’s worked with.”

The winner of The Voice will receive $100,000 cash, plus a recording development package to give them a career boost. Expect a season of big voices – and huge surprises!

Watch The Voice on Sunday at 7pm and Monday and Tuesday at 7.30pm on Channel Seven or 7plus.

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