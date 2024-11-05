With three fresh new faces joining the coaching panel of The Voice Australia in 2024, Guy Sebastian was the longest-standing judge. But that all changes in 2025, as Guy has officially announced he is departing the show.

Now, reports have emerged suggesting he might not be the only one leaving the show next year.

Channel Seven is believed to be in the final stages of solidifying the 2025 coaching line-up, and a source has told Yahoo Lifestyle that both Kate Miller-Heidke and Adam Lambert could be joining Guy Sebastian and not returning next year.

“One thing is for sure The Voice Australia will go on without Guy Sebastian and 2025 looks set to have one of the best line-ups without him.”

So, who is part of the new rumoured line-up? Keep scrolling to find out.

Ronan was a coach in 2015. (Credit: Getty)

Ronan Keating

A TV insider revealed that Ronan Keating is eyeing a return to the reality competition next year in place of Guy.

Ronan Keating appeared as a coach on the beloved singing show back in 2015, alongside Delta Goodrem, Jessie J and Joel and Benji Madden.

He only coached for the one season, but now that it is has been confirmed that Guy Sebastian is leaving The Voice after five years, reports suggest Ronan wants to take his spot.

A source told Yahoo Lifestyle that the When You Say Nothing At All singer is “waiting in the wings to see if Channel Seven are looking for a replacement”.

“Ronan has a lot of ties to Australia and there are now rumoured to be a few irons in the fire,” the source said.

“There was some interest a few years back from Channel Seven to try The Voice spin-off series The Voice Australia Kids but that idea was scrapped to do The Voice Generations. I think ITV Studios Australia is still keen to bring back the ‘kids’ format and Ronan would be great on that.”

To further add fuel to the fire, Ronan was recently spotted back in Sydney with his Australian wife and their kids, prompting speculation that he may be returning to Australian TV.

Keith is allegedly not opposed to returning to The Voice. (Credit: Getty)

Keith Urban

Following Keith Urban’s performance at the Grand Finale of The Voice Australia 2024, a source told Yahoo Lifestyle that the country star would also be open to returning to his red chair.

When asked if Keith would return in 2025, the insider said, “the answer was not a ‘no’,” and the singer allegedly revealed he “does miss coaching and being home in Australia.”

The source added that, “After the loss of their grandmother last month, [Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s daughters] Sunday and Faith are keen to spend more time with their cousins who are based in Sydney.

“There is also a big tour for Keith in Australia next year and if they can all be back here in the country when filming gets underway, Keith might make his fourth return to the singing competition.”

Keith Urban was one of the original coaches on The Voice Australia, and has appeared on the 2012, 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Fans want Jess back. (Credit: Getty)

Jessica Mauboy

The 2024 coaching panel comprised LeAnn Rimes, Adam Lambert, and Kate Miller-Heidke alongside Guy Sebastian, but fans have expressed their desire for Jessica Mauboy to return to her red chair too.

She couldn’t commit to filming the show this year due to her tour, but she told TV Tonight in 2023 that she would return in a “heartbeat.” Now that she’s not touring, could she come back?

A source told Yahoo Lifestyle that, “There were always plans to bring Jess back at some point and viewers really missed her contribution this season.”

“The conversation about Jess had been on the cards with or without Guy. It seemed the network was already looking at flipping Kate Miller-Heidke, who seemed a little out of place on the show,” the insider added.

LeAnn will allegedly be back in 2025. (Credit: Getty)

LeAnn Rimes

The final rumoured coach for The Voice Australia in 2025 is LeAnn Rimes. Her contestant, Reuben De Melo, won the competition in 2024, so the network is reportedly keen to have her back again next year.

“In the lead-up to this year’s finale, LeAnn’s management kept talking about the next series and what she plans to do differently,” a source shared.

“LeAnn was clear about her ambition to return next year and Channel Seven are keen to have her back after her artist won.

“The line-up that Channel Seven wants is Keith Urban, Jessica Mauboy, Ronan Keating and LeAnn Rimes. They’ve all been on the show before and conversations had started a few months back,” the source shared.

We could possibly see another major shake-up to The Voice Australia coaching panel in 2025!

