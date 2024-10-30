Veteran The Voice Australia coach Guy Sebastian has announced he will officially be stepping away from the show in 2025.

The singer took to Instagram to share a statement about the news.

Guy Sebastian is leaving The Voice after six years. (Credit: Seven)

“Hey beautiful peeps!! Firstly congrats to Reuben de Melo on his win on The Voice this year, SO deserved!,” Guy Sebastian began his message.

“I have some news to share with you all regarding my role as a Voice coach.

“I have made the decision to take a break from the best red chair on the planet. It’s been six amazing years as a coach and it’s honestly been the best gig ever! I have nothing but good things to say about the show itself, and sharing the panel with such amazing coaches has been a pleasure.”

He continued, “It’s been a privilege to guide the next wave of Aussie talent alongside the wonderful teams & crews at Network 7 and ITV Studios!

“The best thing about the show is how positive it is and how much care and passion goes into making it a safe place for artists.

“For me right now, it’s time to focus more on my core, which is writing and performing new music.”

He’s leaving to focus on his music. (Credit: Instagram)

Guy went on to explain he’s currently working on a new album, and is planning a tour of Australia as well as some international shows.

However, the 43-year-old made it clear that he’s not leaving The Voice Australia for good.

“Whoever has the audacity to take my chair, don’t get too comfortable… I will wrestle for it back with zero dignity when I’m ready to return.

“Thank you everyone, it’s been a blast and let’s keep supporting fresh Aussie talent – it’s some of the best in the world! ✌️,” he concluded.

In the post, he also included a round-up of photos of him and his fellow coaches from various seasons of the show.

There’s been speculation that Ronan Keating or Keith Urban could return next year. (Credit: Seven)

The news of Guy’s departure comes after reports emerged suggesting both Ronan Keating and Keith Urban are eyeing a return to The Voice in 2025.

Guy was a coach on the popular singing competition for six years, from 2019 to 2024.

During his stint on The Voice, he coached alongside a variety of other big names in music, including Delta Goodrem, Keith Urban, Kelly Rowland, Boy George, Jessica Mauboy, Rita Ora, Jason Derulo, Adam Lambert, LeAnn Rimes and Kate Miller-Heidke.

