Guy Sebastian’s The Voice demands: ” I want Jess Back!”

The drama behind the scenes of The Voice Australia has hit a crescendo, with whispers from the recent TV WEEK Logie Awards, suggesting that fan-favourite coach Guy Sebastian is less than thrilled about recent changes to the coaching panel – in particular, new coach Kate Miller-Heidke.

According to a well-placed insider, the tension boiled over at the prestigious awards night last month, where Guy, 42, made his feelings about the show’s current state crystal clear.

“Guy Sebastian getting asked to sit with Kate Miller-Heidke was like putting Vegemite on a banana,” the source revealed, adding that the pair looked awkward and didn’t walk the red carpet together.

The insider went on to explain that Guy has made it clear he wants fellow coach Jessica Mauboy, 35, back in the red chair next to him – or he may not return to the show next year.

According to the showbiz spy, Guy was overheard sharing his thoughts with Jessica at the Logies, where the pair were spotted deep in conversation.

It seems the chemistry between the coaches is paramount to Guy, and his fondness for fellow singer Jessica is no secret. The two have a longstanding friendship, and their onscreen camaraderie has been a hit with fans.

The same can’t be said for his dynamic with Kate, which, according to insiders, has been strained at best. Kate, 42, has come under fire this season for being “overly competitive” with her fellow coaches.

An insider told Yahoo Lifestyle that Kate was nervous about her edit and “it does feel like she was planted to ruffle some feathers”.

Whether or not it’s just for entertainment is anyone’s guess, but a show spy suggests Kate’s combative style with fellow coaches Guy, LeAnn Rimes and Adam Lambert hasn’t proved popular with the panel.

Adding even more weight to Guy’s demands, it’s worth noting that when he joined the show back in 2019, he signed a lucrative contract reportedly worth $750,000 per season. However, that figure is believed to have since swelled to a cool $1 million – a clear indication of just how valuable he is to the show and its producers.

With The Voice Australia’s future hanging in the balance, all eyes are on the producers to see if they’ll bow to Guy’s request to get Jess back!