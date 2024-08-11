The Voice’s Kate Miller-Heidke reveals what really went on during filming

The Voice Australia is set to return and with a whole new set of faces in the big red spinning chairs! Australian singer-songwriter Kate Miller-Heidke is joining Adam Lambert, LeAnn Rimes and Guy Sebastian as one of the elite coaches.

Together, they’ll be handpicking the cream of Aussie music talent to battle it out to winner $100,000 and a recording contract from Universal Music.

The Voice’s newest coach Kate takes Woman’s Day behind the scenes and reveals what really went on during filming…

Meet the new line-up! The Voice coaches Adam Lambert, Kate Miller-Heidke, LeAnn Rimes and Guy Sebastian. (Image: Channel Seven)

BEHIND THE SCENES OF ‘THE VOICE’

Which other coaches would you say you clashed with the most this season?

They’re all amazing artists, and we’re actually good mates. But I did have some tense moments with Guy Sebastian. Because we knew each other a bit more, I felt like I could be quite blunt with him at times. He gives as good as he gets! And it was all in good fun.

Do you and Guy have a special solidarity, being the only Australian coaches on the panel this year?

I actually think we do. We already knew each other before going into this. This was Guy’s sixth season on The Voice, so he’s a master at it and he was sort of a bit of a daddy figure for all of us – showing us the ropes and really guiding us through the process. He’s really clever and very generous with his knowledge.

The Voice star Kate says she felt closest to fellow coach Adam. (Image: Channel Seven)

PLAYING FAVOURITES

So which coach would you say you got along with the best – would it be Guy?

Well, actually, I was sitting next to Adam [Lambert] and he and I had a special bond. He’s great at making little offhand comments and he’s very funny – a total kook. I love him.

After all these years, are you surprised with the talent the show is still managing to unearth?

Australia is a big country and there are a lot of people who are growing up in love with the art of singing. Music is arguably the most powerful of all the art forms. So I’m not surprised that generation after generation of kids are falling in love with that.

Spinning me right round! Kate says there was some incredible talent on the new series. (Image: Channel Seven).

MUSIC FOR THE SOUL

What music are you inspired by yourself?

When I was young, I always loved pop music. And then I discovered folk music and Joni Mitchell – her album Blue was the record that turned me into a songwriter. I’ll always be chasing that dream of writing the perfect pop song though.

Is that something you related to with fellow coach LeAnn [Rimes], songwriting and that folk country style?

Yeah, I love LeAnn’s music and I think she really embodies that. Just simple, pure, authentic heart. I think audiences are going to be really drawn to that.

You’ve been described as being a little feisty on the coaching panel. Would you say you’re the same in real life?

[Laughs] Feisty, am I? I just tried to be myself. Sometimes I don’t really have a filter.

It’s obviously a pretty strange atmosphere, television. It took me a little while to get used to it and feel confident because this was such a big learning curve. I just tried to be honest with people. I have empathy because it’s such a vulnerable spot to put yourself in, too.

He’s mine! Things got competitive on set with the coaches fighting for the same talent. (Image: Channel Seven)

So who would be your dream co-coach on the show, if you could choose anyone?

Freddie Mercury. But, you know, in his absence I’ll take Adam Lambert.

During the audition process, how long are you actually in the chair?

Four full days that are like 16-plus hour long days. So by the end, you kind of feel a little bit loopy. You have to consciously fight that sense of everything blurring into one.

