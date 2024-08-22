Hundreds of aspiring singers line-up in the hopes of being selected by one of the coaches on The Voice Australia, and 2024 is no different.
In order to boost viewers’ anticipation, Channel Seven has begun to slowly tease the identity of each contestant set to appear in the new season of The Voice.
Before the real competition can begin, the hopeful singers must enter a Blind Audition where the coaches will either slam that big red button to turn their chair or unfortunately reject them.
On the coaching panel is Guy Sebastian, Adam Lambert, LeAnn Rimes and Kate Miller-Heidke. Guiding the contestants through their wins and losses is 2023 Gold Logie winner Sonia Kruger as host.
The network is yet to reveal the full list of contestants for The Voice 2024 but continue scrolling to discover the young hopefuls as they are announced.
Beau
Team Guy
Potentially one of the youngest contestants to take to the stage this season is Beau, a 16-year-old surfer with a voice beyond his years.
“It gave me a lot of confidence. I thought if I can do this, I can do anything,” he told Seven.
Reuben De Melo
Team LeAnn
Perth-based mine worker Reuben was the first artist to ‘wow’ the judges on The Voice, even moving LeAnn Rimes to tears and urging her to use her ‘Ultimate Block’ to secure his position on her team.
“You just sang that better than Ed Sheeran,” Kate Miller-Heidke said.
Lana Sayah
Team Adam
Every single chair turned for 32-year-old Lana with her confident performance of Goodluck by Basement Jaxx.
Elias Lanyon
Team Kate
LeAnn, Guy and Kate all turned in their chairs to see the talent, singing Daylight by David Kushner. Only 20-years-old, the coaches couldn’t believe the maturity and grit in his voice.
Shannen Wick
Team Guy
Music teacher Shannen tempted all the coaches to spin around and give her a standing ovation thanks to her incredible performance of Stop by Sam Brown.
“You just ate that song alive,” Adam praised.
James Vass
Team Guy
Guy, LeAnn and Kate turned around to James thanks to his rendition of Love in the Dark by Adele.
Teza McKenna
Team Adam
This 61-year-old rocker grandad performed Rebel Yell by Billy Idol, turning Adam’s chair for his ’80s style vocals.
Chloe Kay
Team Adam
Singing, It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World by James Brown, Chloe turned all four of the judge’s chairs around.
Brad Butcher
Team LeAnn
41-year-old Brad managed to turn all of the judges’ chairs around with his performance of Bruce Springsteen’s I’m on Fire.
Yorke Heath
Team Kate
Guy and Kate turned their iconic red chairs when South Australia’s Yorke sang How To Save A Life by The Fray.
Jenna Hudson
Team Kate
Singing Complicated by Avril Lavigne, Jenna won over the coaches – all turned their chairs – for her unique and memorable rendition of the song.
And in a fun twist, her boyfriend turned out to be Yorke Heath who took the stage before her!
Kyle Wilson
Team Guy
Demolition and asbestos removal specialist Kyle Wilson got Guy to turn around for his unique rendition of Sexy and I know It by LMFAO.
“I commend you for taking this risk. There’s a really beautiful voice in there,” complimented Guy.
Tia Barnes
Team Kate
Tia wowed the judges with her rendition of Life Goes On by Ed Sheeran Ft Luke Combs in a sweet tribute to her father who has brain cancer.
“I definitely don’t want to let Dad down and not get any turns,” she said before singing.
Well, Tia certainly didn’t disappoint – her angelic voice saw all four coaches spin around. Guy was first to turn, then LeAnn, Adam and finally Kate.
She even sang a duet with Kate, who she knew going in she wanted to be her coach.
Michael & Violeta
Team LeAnn
This couple not only got all four judges to turn their chairs, but they also moved LeAnn to tears with their beautiful performance of When the Party’s Over by Billie Eilish.
Ruby Lafferty
Team Adam
Adam and Kate were quick to turn around as 18-year-old, Sydney-sider Ruby tempted with her vocals to Right, Right Now by Jessica Mauboy.
Priscilla Stanley
Team Guy
Priscilla, 25, from Melbourne, performed Battle Scars by coach Guy Sebastian, turning Guy, Kate and Adam’s chairs.