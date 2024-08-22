Hundreds of aspiring singers line-up in the hopes of being selected by one of the coaches on The Voice Australia, and 2024 is no different.

In order to boost viewers’ anticipation, Channel Seven has begun to slowly tease the identity of each contestant set to appear in the new season of The Voice.

The coaches must fight for their team. (Credit: Seven)

Before the real competition can begin, the hopeful singers must enter a Blind Audition where the coaches will either slam that big red button to turn their chair or unfortunately reject them.

On the coaching panel is Guy Sebastian, Adam Lambert, LeAnn Rimes and Kate Miller-Heidke. Guiding the contestants through their wins and losses is 2023 Gold Logie winner Sonia Kruger as host.

The network is yet to reveal the full list of contestants for The Voice 2024 but continue scrolling to discover the young hopefuls as they are announced.