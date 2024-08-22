  •  
Who are the aspiring singers competing on The Voice 2024? Meet the contestants

Who has what it takes to win?
Hundreds of aspiring singers line-up in the hopes of being selected by one of the coaches on The Voice Australia, and 2024 is no different.

In order to boost viewers’ anticipation, Channel Seven has begun to slowly tease the identity of each contestant set to appear in the new season of The Voice.

the voice coaches 2024
The coaches must fight for their team. (Credit: Seven)

Before the real competition can begin, the hopeful singers must enter a Blind Audition where the coaches will either slam that big red button to turn their chair or unfortunately reject them.  

On the coaching panel is Guy Sebastian, Adam Lambert, LeAnn Rimes and Kate Miller-Heidke. Guiding the contestants through their wins and losses is 2023 Gold Logie winner Sonia Kruger as host.

The network is yet to reveal the full list of contestants for The Voice 2024 but continue scrolling to discover the young hopefuls as they are announced.

Seven

Beau

Team Guy

Potentially one of the youngest contestants to take to the stage this season is Beau, a 16-year-old surfer with a voice beyond his years.

“It gave me a lot of confidence. I thought if I can do this, I can do anything,” he told Seven.

Seven

Reuben De Melo

Team LeAnn

Perth-based mine worker Reuben was the first artist to ‘wow’ the judges on The Voice, even moving LeAnn Rimes to tears and urging her to use her ‘Ultimate Block’ to secure his position on her team.

“You just sang that better than Ed Sheeran,” Kate Miller-Heidke said.

Seven

Lana Sayah

Team Adam

Every single chair turned for 32-year-old Lana with her confident performance of Goodluck by Basement Jaxx.

Seven

Elias Lanyon

Team Kate

LeAnn, Guy and Kate all turned in their chairs to see the talent, singing Daylight by David Kushner. Only 20-years-old, the coaches couldn’t believe the maturity and grit in his voice.

Seven

Shannen Wick

Team Guy

Music teacher Shannen tempted all the coaches to spin around and give her a standing ovation thanks to her incredible performance of Stop by Sam Brown. 

“You just ate that song alive,” Adam praised.

Seven

James Vass

Team Guy

Guy, LeAnn and Kate turned around to James thanks to his rendition of Love in the Dark by Adele.

Seven

Teza McKenna

Team Adam

This 61-year-old rocker grandad performed Rebel Yell by Billy Idol, turning Adam’s chair for his ’80s style vocals.

Seven

Chloe Kay

Team Adam

Singing, It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World by James Brown, Chloe turned all four of the judge’s chairs around.

Seven

Brad Butcher

Team LeAnn

41-year-old Brad managed to turn all of the judges’ chairs around with his performance of Bruce Springsteen’s I’m on Fire.

Seven

Yorke Heath

Team Kate

Guy and Kate turned their iconic red chairs when South Australia’s Yorke sang How To Save A Life by The Fray.

Seven

Jenna Hudson

Team Kate

Singing Complicated by Avril Lavigne, Jenna won over the coaches – all turned their chairs – for her unique and memorable rendition of the song. 

And in a fun twist, her boyfriend turned out to be Yorke Heath who took the stage before her!

Seven

Kyle Wilson

Team Guy

Demolition and asbestos removal specialist Kyle Wilson got Guy to turn around for his unique rendition of Sexy and I know It by LMFAO.

“I commend you for taking this risk. There’s a really beautiful voice in there,” complimented Guy.

Seven

Tia Barnes

Team Kate

Tia wowed the judges with her rendition of Life Goes On by Ed Sheeran Ft Luke Combs in a sweet tribute to her father who has brain cancer. 

“I definitely don’t want to let Dad down and not get any turns,” she said before singing.

Well, Tia certainly didn’t disappoint – her angelic voice saw all four coaches spin around. Guy was first to turn, then LeAnn, Adam and finally Kate.

She even sang a duet with Kate, who she knew going in she wanted to be her coach.

Seven

Michael & Violeta

Team LeAnn

This couple not only got all four judges to turn their chairs, but they also moved LeAnn to tears with their beautiful performance of When the Party’s Over by Billie Eilish.

Seven

Ruby Lafferty

Team Adam

Adam and Kate were quick to turn around as 18-year-old, Sydney-sider Ruby tempted with her vocals to Right, Right Now by Jessica Mauboy.

Seven

Priscilla Stanley

Team Guy

Priscilla, 25, from Melbourne, performed Battle Scars by coach Guy Sebastian, turning Guy, Kate and Adam’s chairs.

After completing a Bachelor of Communication, majoring in Journalism and Media Production, Tia began her career in media 2022. She writes on the Now To Love website, particularly for the legacy brand TV Week and manages its social media platforms. She is currently the Senior Digital Content Producer on Now To Love, writing predominately for TV Week while managing all its social media platforms. It is here she can combine her professional and personal passions for reality TV, drama, celebrity, Australian and International TV – and donning her favourite clothes for a red carpet to interview some of television’s best.

