A brand-new collection of hopeful singers will take to the stage on The Voice 2024 in the hopes of becoming Australia’s next sensation.

But these singers aren’t the only newcomers hitting the reality TV competition, with three new coaches also sitting in the infamous red chairs alongside returning judge Guy Sebastian.

LeAnn Rimes is a newcomer coach on The Voice 2024. (Credit: Seven) (Credit: Seven)

All four judges have extraordinary talent and earned their name in the music industry, now they will discover and nurture aspiring talent.

Below, we’ve listed everything you need to know about The Voice Australia 2024, including the release date, contestants and details on the judges.

Who are the coaches for The Voice Australia 2024?

Australian pop sensation Guy Sebastian is the only original Voice coach returning to the red chair this 2024 season – reprising his coaching position for the fifth season.

In May, Channel Seven confirmed he will be joined by American Idol 2009 runner-up Adam Lambert, LeAnn Rimes and Kate Miller-Heidke.

It will definitely be a tight competition this year as the judges are ready for a fight to win the top spot.

Speaking to TV Week at the 2024 Logies, Kate Miller-Heidke spoke about what fans can expect this year.

“This season of The Voice, I think, is going to be by far the best ever. And I’m not just saying that because it’s my first season,” she said. “I think we’ve got such a real diversity of talent – all styles of different singing. It’s a celebration of music and human connection.”

“Guy Sebastian really took me under his wing,” she added. “And I could go crawling to him if I ever had a slight crisis of confidence or needed advice or help because he’s been around the block so many times. And he was very, very generous with his knowledge.”

The Voice returns in August. (Credit: Seven) (Credit: Seven)

When does The Voice Australia return?

Luckily for fans, the wait is over! The Network confirmed the singing contest would return to screens on Monday August 19 2024.

The Voice airs on Channel Seven and 7Plus.

Who are the contestants?

The Voice contestants aren’t decided until the series airs, but Channel Seven has given viewers a few details about who fans can expect to see!

Check out our 2024 contestants article to see who has joined the show so far.