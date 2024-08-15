Years before they were married and had a family of their own, Guy and Jules Sebastian were just two teenagers falling in love.

The pair first met almost 23 years ago, well before The Voice coach would go on to win Australian Idol and kickstart his career. But their relationship started off as purely platonic.

“We got together when I was 18, and we were real good mates. We were really close mates and weren’t really sure whether we wanted to cross that line,” Guy told 60 Minutes in 2019.

“I didn’t want to ruin the friendship because we were best mates. And I think that’s what got us through life,” Guy reveals.

Jules agrees, putting the couple’s long-lasting relationship down to their solid foundation.

“Having a basis of friendship has really gotten us through all of the things that we have gone through,” she said.

Guy and Jules first met and fell in love when they were teenagers. (Image: Instagram)

It wasn’t always easy between the couple. They even broke up when they were younger! Guy revealed on The Kyle and Jackie O Show that he dumped her saying: “I grew up sheltered and was a bit weird. I was obsessed with sport and didn’t prioritise her.

“So she dumped me. I was devastated and gutted. For over a week, I couldn’t eat anything.”

The pair worked it out and recently, Guy went on Sunrise to reveal that he’s the only boyfriend his wife has ever had saying, “That’s always a positive when she hasn’t got some other beautiful Latin lover or something to compare me to.”

He believes there’s something pure about that, and it’s special knowing “…each other’s childhood and where you both came from.”

In an exclusive with our sister site Who Magazine, the singer revealed that Jules was fearful of becoming a mum.

“Jules was petrified of it. I never heard the words, ‘I want to be mum’ ever come out of her mouth because I think she was scared that she wouldn’t do a good job,” he admitted.

The couple have welcomed parenthood with open arms, and they’re doing an amazing job! (Image: Instagram)

Now the couple, who were married in 2008, are parents to two boys, Hudson, 12, and Archie, 10.

In an exclusive interview with Now To Love, Jules shared a relatable and candid confession about how motherhood has transformed her.

“It’s an absolutely life-changing experience becoming a mother. When you have a baby, everything changes in that moment. And all of a sudden you just become fiercely protective of this little person.”

She added: “Motherhood means so many things because it is literally every waking minute of your day you are thinking about somebody else. It’s just how you are as a mum, so you just do it.”

The fun-loving and close family have shared many candid pictures over the years, so we though we’d take a look at their family’s cutest snaps.

Keep on scrolling to see inside their candid family photo album.