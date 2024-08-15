Years before they were married and had a family of their own, Guy and Jules Sebastian were just two teenagers falling in love.
The pair first met almost 23 years ago, well before The Voice coach would go on to win Australian Idol and kickstart his career. But their relationship started off as purely platonic.
“We got together when I was 18, and we were real good mates. We were really close mates and weren’t really sure whether we wanted to cross that line,” Guy told 60 Minutes in 2019.
“I didn’t want to ruin the friendship because we were best mates. And I think that’s what got us through life,” Guy reveals.
Jules agrees, putting the couple’s long-lasting relationship down to their solid foundation.
“Having a basis of friendship has really gotten us through all of the things that we have gone through,” she said.
It wasn’t always easy between the couple. They even broke up when they were younger! Guy revealed on The Kyle and Jackie O Show that he dumped her saying: “I grew up sheltered and was a bit weird. I was obsessed with sport and didn’t prioritise her.
“So she dumped me. I was devastated and gutted. For over a week, I couldn’t eat anything.”
The pair worked it out and recently, Guy went on Sunrise to reveal that he’s the only boyfriend his wife has ever had saying, “That’s always a positive when she hasn’t got some other beautiful Latin lover or something to compare me to.”
He believes there’s something pure about that, and it’s special knowing “…each other’s childhood and where you both came from.”
In an exclusive with our sister site Who Magazine, the singer revealed that Jules was fearful of becoming a mum.
“Jules was petrified of it. I never heard the words, ‘I want to be mum’ ever come out of her mouth because I think she was scared that she wouldn’t do a good job,” he admitted.
Now the couple, who were married in 2008, are parents to two boys, Hudson, 12, and Archie, 10.
In an exclusive interview with Now To Love, Jules shared a relatable and candid confession about how motherhood has transformed her.
“It’s an absolutely life-changing experience becoming a mother. When you have a baby, everything changes in that moment. And all of a sudden you just become fiercely protective of this little person.”
She added: “Motherhood means so many things because it is literally every waking minute of your day you are thinking about somebody else. It’s just how you are as a mum, so you just do it.”
The fun-loving and close family have shared many candid pictures over the years, so we though we’d take a look at their family’s cutest snaps.
Keep on scrolling to see inside their candid family photo album.
Celebrate good times
Jules and Guy’s two children look all grown up in a post shared to Instagram in September 2023.
The Sebastian family were all dressed up to “celebrate love.”
No time like snow time!
The family snow trip to Japan!
Jules shared the pic with the caption: “Core memories made! So grateful to have the chance to visit such a beauty country full of beautiful people, landscape and of course food!”
Universal Studios
Guy and Jules took their sons on their first overseas trip in years and the singer took this snap of his brood walking into Universal Studios.
Alongside the photo, Jules joked, “Never taking travel for granted again. Nor hotels with kids clubs 🤭.”
Growing like weeds
Hudson and Archie are growing up fast. But they’re still not embarrassed to take pics with mum and dad just yet!
Forever Valentines
“Love Day 🥰” Jules captioned this post with Guy on Valentine’s Day 2022.
Mini-me
“When I grow up I want to be as cool as Archie,” Guy wrote alongside this photo, proving he’s the ultimate proud dad.
The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree
“These are a few of my favourite things 🤍.” In January 2022, Archie took after his talented father and learnt how to play the piano.
Merry Christmas from the Sebastians!
The family looked refreshed on Christmas day 2022 and the boys were adorable in their matching outfits.
“Merry Christmas beautiful people! Sending you all so much love for the festive season 🎄🤍,” wrote Guy on his Instagram.
Sweet moments
“Hold on to the things you love dearly (🍷),” joked Jules
School holidays
Jules captured her husband and sons bonding by the ocean during winter. She captioned her family picture: “School holidays 2.0 2021 come at us 👊🏻 I’m actually so excited for this time with the kids. We are off for a new adventure….. Sebastian spam coming your way x.”
Pile on!
They’re a stylish bunch who can’t get enough of each other, as proven by this adorable family pile-on.
Swagger for days
“I don’t think I know a cooler person. He has swagger for days, he’s a bundle of fun and has a deep love for life. My Huddie boy!” wrote Jules of her son.
Sunshine and good times
Jules took a moment to reflect on her life when she posted this poolside picture. She wrote: “Today was a good day. Feeling grateful to be with the ones I love, safe and healthy. Bonus gratefulness to have a pool and sunshine this weekend. Sending you all so much love. ❤️🥰.”
So spiffy!
The boys look sharp in their stylish outfits – dad included!
So little
Guy and Jules with their two boys. Archie looks like mum while Hudson is a spitting image of his dad.
Jammy time!
Pre-bedtime snuggles in their PJs.
Super!
The whole family dressed up for a superhero-themed birthday for Archie’s sixth birthday in lockdown. “It was our mission in lieu of his planned party to make it a day to remember,” Jules wrote on Instagram.
A family affair
Hudson and Archie helped out their Dad as he performed a live concert from their home in Sydney on Channel Nine’s special Music From The Home Front live broadcast.
Cheeky elves
In matching PJs, sitting under the tree, while celebrating Christmas.
Mum’s day
Jules pictured with her sons at home on Mother’s Day in 2020.
Mummy’s boys
Aww, this is cute.
#TeamGuy
The Sebastian clan are #TeamGuy all the way!
Falling for you
Holding hands with Mum on those autumn walks.
Camping time!
When the COVID-19 pandemic put the family’s campings plans on hold, Guy instead whipped up this camping set up in their backyard to make up for it.
“We had planned to take the boys camping this school holidays. But if this time has taught me anything it’s that all the boys want is our TIME. Whether we were on a camp site or in our backyard they were so excited to be singing around the camp fire, toasting marshmallows and sleeping outdoors,” Jules wrote on Instagram alongside this cute photo.
Hoppy Easter!
Celebrating the arrival of the Easter bunny with matching bunny ears and baskets to collect their delicious treats!
One-on-one time
Some special one-on-one time with mum on this day.
Guy Sebastian’s son Hudson features in his film clip for his song Choir
he fact we get to see Guy bust out some dance moves is awesome. But we also get to see his son Hudson make his on screen debut, playing a younger version of his Dad, which is the sweetest thing!
I work out!
“Workout buddy!” Jules captioned this snap.
Love!
Jules hanging out with her boys in Bondi. “I could burst with how they make my heart feel!” she wrote. Cute!
Let’s go!
Jules and her boys on her way to a concert.
So cute
All smiles.
Chrissy in thongs
Celebrating Christmas together in 2018.
Who’s who?
Guy with his doppelgängers.
Cuties
Big ears and a cute chicken!
Visiting Dad at work
Visiting Guy on set on The Voice.
So handsome
Hudson and Archie all dressed up in matching suits for a special event.
Have kids they say…
Going to the beach with your kids … it always sounds like a good idea at the time …
Father-son time
Guy, Archie and Hudson enjoying some father-son time together.
So proud
Two adorable reindeers and one proud mama.
Holding hands
Looking into the water, holding hands with Dad.
Dressed to a ‘T’
Father-son golfing day!
Teenie weenie beanies!
Hugs for Dad, in matching beanies!
Smoulder
Three cool cats.
Selfie!
The family who takes lift selfies together, stays together.
Always
Family, always.
Sweet memories
We wonder if the boys were more excited for strawberry picking or the strawberry creation Jules made once they got home.
Happy tears
As if this family couldn’t be cuter, for Mother’s Day last year Guy re-recorded a song to honour Jules.
Speaking to Now To Love Jules reminisced on the sweet gesture.
“Last year was his absolute crescendo of excellence. He recorded a song with the boys in the studio, it was so amazing. Like I just cried and cried,” said Jules.
Family fun
The family having a winter beach side laugh wearing the coolest jumpers.
Beautiful
This illustration of Guy holding one of his sons is the most wholesome memento the singer has shared. Artist Habiba Green who illustrated the image really captured Guys love for his family.
Love their mummy
Ah, the boys look like spitting images of Guy and Jules.