LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian’s love story through the years

LeAnn Rimes is a newcomer coach on The Voice, but she’s a veteran in the music industry. Her career began at the tender age of 13, with the Grammy-winning cover of country classic Blue.

And it didn’t stop there. LeAnn went on to dominate the charts with How Do I Live in the ‘90s and Can’t Fight the Moonlight in 2000, which was used in the box-office smash Coyote Ugly.

Since, the country-turned-pop-turned-contemporary-Christian singer has released 18 albums, with her latest God’s Work out in 2023.

Throughout the last dozen or so years of her career, her husband Eddie Cibrian has been by her side. The two met on the set of the Lifetime television movie Northern Lights in 2008, and immediately hit it off – much to the dismay of their then-partners.

LeAnn and Eddie have a beautiful family. (Image: Instagram)

LeAnn and Eddie were both married at the time to other people. Just a year later in 2009, with affair rumours rife, the singer and CSI: Miami actor broke off their marriages and began dating.

And despite the rocky start to their relationship, the two have found a forever kind of love with each other. They got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2010 and went on to tie the knot in April 2011.

While they don’t have any children together, LeAnn is now a stepmother to Eddie’s two sons Mason and Jake. And together, it seems they have a family plucked straight from a Hallmark movie.

In an interview on The Ellen Degeneres Show, LeAnn opened up to the comedian host about her marriage, saying: “[…] We’re happy, and we’re married. I think we have both come to a really good place in our lives. And right now, I’m really at peace.”

Here, we look at the sweetest moments from LeAnn and Eddie’s love story in photos.

LEANN AND EDDIE’S LOVE STORY IN PHOTOS

(Image: Getty) 01 He’s a riot! No doubt LeAnn fell in love with Eddie for the way he makes her laugh. This is one of their earliest outings together as a couple at the 45th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Image: Instagram) 02 Their wedding day LeAnn and Eddie tied the knot on 22 April 2011. In a heart-warming tribute on Instagram, LeAnn shared a beautiful video with clips from their wedding day and happiest moments alongside the caption: “happy 11 years to us @eddiecibrian 🤍 “it’s a year to the day since i first shared a snippet of “how much a heart can hold” with you, as eddie and i celebrated our 10th anniversary. i never expected the reaction we received to the song, or for it to be included on my new record “god’s work,” but it just fits so perfectly. it was time to share it with the world, so that you could also have the opportunity to make it a part of some of your most memorable, tender moments too. “as we embark on our 11th year of marriage, we wanted to celebrate by releasing a little extended video. sharing some never before seen images from our wedding day and moments and memories captured along the way.”

(Image: Getty) 03 Vroom vroom! Eddie and LeAnn look super cute on a motorcycle, participating in the Academy of Country Music Chairman’s Ride in an earlier moment of their relationship.

(Image: Getty) 04 Go Lakers! The couple had a fun time out, cheering on the Lakers in 2018. It’s not their first time, the duo have loved going to see their favourite basketball team play since the earliest days of their relationship.

(Image: Instagram) 05 Sydney Harbour Bridge climb The sweet couple took on Sydney’s ultimate challenge, climbing the Harbour Bridge! On social media, LeAnn wrote: “we did the d*** thing! climbed the sydney harbour bridge today. thank you @bridgeclimb for an incredible experience!! it was magical!”

(Image: Getty) 06 Hanging out Eddie and LeAnn always seem so at ease around each other. Part of that might be some of the advice LeAnn was given when she and her beau were first engaged. Her friend told her to “Always argue naked!”

(Image: Instagram) 07 Fur baby love While the couple might not have any children together, they do share a fur baby! On Instagram, alongside the above photo, LeAnn wrote: “happy 4th birthday to our baby girl, @fleetwoodthebabe you bring us so much joy!!!”

(Image: Instagram) 08 Cowboy take me away Simply captioned, “Cowboy take me away”, this sweet photo sums of their love story: easy, sweet and beautiful.

(Image: Instagram) 09 Hawaiian anniversary For their last anniversary, Eddie and LeAnn went to Hawaii. On social media, LeAnn captioned footage from their trip: “this is how you celebrate earth day/your anniversary… the most magical vacation 🌺”.

(Image: Instagram) 10 Lantern-making date The secret to a happy, healthy relationship that lasts? Always date your partner. Recently, LeAnn and Eddie stumbled upon a cute water lantern festival. LeAnn said they weren’t sure what to expect but ended up having a “beautiful evening, sitting in the park, decorating our lanterns! “It was such a moving evening for so many people.”