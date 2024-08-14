Meet The Voice Australia’s newest coach Adam Lambert

Adam Lambert, 42, rose to fame as the runner-up on the 2009 season of American Idol. Since, he’s gone on to launch a successful solo career.

Now, as a newcomer coach to Australia’s The Voice 2024, alongside Australia pop sensation Guy Sebastian, LeAnn Rimes and Kate Miller-Heidke, the American singer has revealed what’s drawn him to Oz.

This isn’t the first time Adam has appeared on an Aussie reality show. (Image: Getty)

“I love that we get to mentor people and put together a team,” he told Perth Now.

“That’s what drew me to this in the first place – the chance to get to help, give them some helpful criticism and encouragement. It’s an exciting creative process.”

Adam also confessed that he’s been “blown away” by the incredible talent displayed by the new contestants.

“It’s surpassed any expectation I had. The talent is really, really great,” he gushed.

Now, let’s take a look at the man behind the coach, answering your most burning questions like:

IS ADAM LAMBERT CURRENTLY IN A RELATIONSHIP?

Adam and Oliver have been dating since 2021. (Image: Instagram)

Yes! Adam has been in a relationship with Oliver Gliese, 28, since 2021.

The award-winning pop star shared his happy new relationship status in February, but the couple only became ‘Instagram official’ in May that year.

In a sweet post on social media, Oliver shared a photo of himself kissing Adam’s cheek, calling the singer “the one”.

Adam hasn’t held back his affection either. In an interview with PEOPLE in February 2023, he said, “We’re really good at communicating.

“I think that’s the key to a healthy relationship. Every couple runs into disagreements or misunderstandings, but if you can sit down and talk it out, that’s the best.

“We have that. And I’m really thankful for it.”

That said, it hasn’t always been easy for the couple. In August 2023, Adam defended his relationship with Oliver after being attacked with homophobic remarks.

In a long-winded Instagram post, Adam wrote: “He is beautiful and brave and daring. He’s a leader, not a follower. One of the many things I love about him!

“We are very happy together and if the haters don’t like it, we don’t really give a f***. Grow up and challenge yourself to explore tolerance. We are all just trying to stay happy and fulfilled with our lives.”

While Adam wasn’t ‘officially’ out when he was on American Idol, in June 2009, he confirmed to Rolling Stone that he was gay. He’s been a strong voice in the LGBTQIA+ community ever since.

HOW DID ADAM LAMBERT GET FAMOUS?

American Idol was just the beginning for Adam. (Image: Instagram)

Adam was 26-years-old when he confidently walked into his American Idol audition. And those first steps into the entertainment world marked the last time he could go out in public without being recognised.

Unlike many of the hit show’s runners-up, he found the success many only dream of attaining. The singer/songwriter has gone on to sell more than three-million albums worldwide and five-million singles.

Adam has also collaborated with some of the greatest artists in the world like P!nk, Lady Gaga and Max Martin.

No stranger to reality TV, he’s also been a mentor and a judge on American Idol, Clash of the Cover Bands and The X Factor Australia.

You’ll probably also remember him appearing on Starstruck where he joined the panel of judges in 2022 and also on Celebrity Gogglebox in 2023. It’s safe to say he loves the spotlight!

And to answer the next question:

WHO’S THE LEAD SINGER FOR QUEEN?

Adam says he could never replace the late Freddie Mercury. (Image: Getty)

Adam Lambert is! He’s been playing the world’s largest stages with Queen since 2014 as the lead vocalist.

Ironically, he first performed with the British rock band’s original members during the 2009 finale of American Idol, singing We are the Champions and We Will Rock You.

Then, they reunited again for a performance at the MTV Europe Awards in Belfast in 2011. It seems they all got on well because in 2012, Adam and Queen played their first full concert together in a joint show with Elton John to support the Elena Pinchuk ANTIAIDS Foundation.

Just two years later, Adam joined the iconic band officially. And from the very beginning he’s made it clear that he was never aiming to “replace” Queen’s late vocalist Freddie Mercury.

“Listen, there’s no replacing Freddie Mercury. It’s impossible,” he told Music News.

“Freddie Mercury is a mythic rock god. Not only did he sing the hell out of those songs, he wrote so many of them.

“Those were his stories in a lot of those songs. And if I didn’t have the recordings of Freddie Mercury, I wouldn’t be anywhere near where I am with this music. So he’s incredibly inspiring. And he definitely gave me all of the ingredients that I needed to even pull it off on stage.

“I look at it as a celebration and a tribute to him.”

Tune in to The Voice Australia on Channel 7 and 7Plus, premiering Monday, August 19th.