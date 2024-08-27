Leaked: The Voice Australia coaches’ eye-watering salaries  

The Voice Australia is off to an amazing start already. Ticking off every box necessary for a successful season – talent, drama and an element of surprise – the reality show is keeping viewers locked in to see what happens next during the blinds.

Even the judging panel, after facing a major shake-up this year, is a welcome refresh to previous seasons. Fan-favourite coach Guy Sebastian joins newcomers Kate Miller-Heidke, LeAnn Rimes and Adam Lambert in the iconic red chairs to battle for talent and decide who stays and who goes.

The four judges this season get paid well but, according to sources, not as well as those in seasons past. (Image: Seven)

However, it hasn’t come with its own set of dramas. It seems the new celebrity coaches were ushered in as a cost-savings measure by the network. According to Sydney Morning Herald, Seven West Media has faced mass redundancies over the last year in a “drive to find more than $100 million in savings across the business.”

With a show like The Voice, the coaches’ salaries are one of its highest expenses. To trim the fat, it makes sense that Rita Ora and Jason Derulo, who appeared as coaches last year, would be replaced by talent that had lower salary demands.

HOW MUCH ARE THE JUDGES ON THE VOICE PAID?

Adam and LeAnn make nearly the same per season. (Image: Seven)

A TV source for Yahoo! Lifestyle shared that Adam and LeAnn are believed to be making somewhere in the ballpark of $750,000 to $1.2 million this season – “considerably less” than Rita and Jason were paid.

As for Kate? She’s believed to be receiving “upwards of $500,000” – much less than any of the judges.

The insider explained, “Bringing in stars who are widely known, but not necessarily relevant right now, is a good way to cut costs.”

HOW MUCH DOES GUY SEBASTIAN GET FOR DOING THE VOICE?

I’m guessing they’re not laughing about how much more Guy gets paid… (Image: Instagram)

When Guy joined the show in 2019, he signed a contract worth $750,000/season. This is now believed to be worth $1 million.

In 2022, negotiations stalled between the coaches and Seven after Guy found out that he and Jess Mauboy were being paid less than Rita and Keith Urban.

“All four coaches are currently on very different pay terms and all of them, particularly Guy, think it’s unfair and unsustainable,” a Woman’s Day source claimed at the time.

“After being on the series for some time, he knows it survives on the dynamic and chemistry of the coaches. He’s quietly confident their demands will be met.”