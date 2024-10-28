After a tough and super competitive season, the winner of The Voice Australia for 2024 has finally been announced!

Reuben De Melo, a father-of-three from Perth, has officially won the title of The Voice.

In the finale, 32-year-old FIFO worker Reuben De Relo sang a beautiful rendition of House Of The Rising Sun by The Animals, leaving all four coaches in awe.

The Team LeAnn singer was speechless when he found out he won, telling host Sonia Kruger, “I never thought I’d get this far, this is crazy.”

LeAnn Rimes also expressed her immense pride in Reuben, sharing, “I’m so proud. You deserve every bit of this moment and I’m so honoured that I could be on this journey with you. You are incredible.”

Along with the title of The Voice for 2024, Reuben also took home $100,000 in prize money and a recording development package.

(Credit: Channel 7)

Speaking exclusively with TV WEEK after the finale, Reuben said his final performance was his favourite of the competition.

“I would say [the most memorable performance was] the Grand Finale – House of the Rising Sun. It’s the first song that I ever learned on the guitar, and I’ve now down a full circle with it. Closing the show with that song felt right.”

He went on to thank Australia for voting for him, sharing that the reaction from fans has been “mind-blowing.”

“It’s a very grounding thing to know there are people out there who care [about me] so much,” he said.

As for what’s next for Rueben, he will, “definitely will do a tour and probably release heaps more original music. Perhaps maybe do a song with LeAnn, who knows?”

(Credit: Channel 7)

The fellow finalists, Annie Jones, Jaedyn Randell and SKŸE, all also had incredible performances on the night.

Annie sang Youngblood by 5 Seconds of Summer, Jaedyn performed Snow Angel by Renee Rapp, and Skye sang Iris by the Goo Goo Dolls.

In addition, each singer also performed a breathtaking duet with their superstar coach.

Reuben and LeAnn Rimes sang Fix You by Coldplay, Annie and Adam Lambert performed Barracuda by Heart, Jaedyn and Kate Miller-Heidke sang Walking On A Dream by Empire Of The Sun, and Skye and Guy Sebastian performed Against All Odds by Phil Collins together.

