Is Sonia Kruger leaving Channel 7?

Sonia Kruger has been a crucial member of the Channel 7 media team over the past few years, hosting countless shows.

But TV insiders have speculated that the veteran media personality may be departing the network in the near future.

Sonia hosted The Voice again in 2024. (Credit: Seven)

Following her husband, Craig McPherson’s departure from Seven, as well as Big Brother’s move back to Channel 10, industry sources are wondering whether Sonia Kruger will stay with the network beyond 2025.

According to the Daily Telegraph, one source has claimed that Sonia is now vulnerable at Seven due to her mega salary – a reported $1.3 million.

“And now Big Brother has gone, she will likely be doing less,” the source said.

Amid mass redundancies at the network, the salaries of many of Seven’s biggest stars have come into question.

She hosted Big Brother in 2023 before it was cancelled by Seven. (Credit: Seven)

Ada Nicodemou, James Stewart, Dr. Chris Brown and Mark Ferguson are some of the network’s biggest names whose contracts are alleged to be worth millions combined. It’s been reported that they’ve had a pause put on their hefty salaries.

However, Sonia Kruger’s agent claims hers remains the same.

“Sonia is under a long-term contract with Seven, has not received a pay cut, and is very happy at the network,” they said.

Channel Seven also tried to shut down the rumours about her departure.

“You are making things up. This is total fiction and completely wrong. To publish this rumour would be deliberately misleading,” a spokesperson said in response to the Daily Telegraph’s claims.

Sonia won the Gold Logie in 2023. (Credit: Getty)

As for 2025, Sonia’s new gig(s) will be revealed at Seven’s upfronts over the next few months.

A source told Yahoo Lifestyle that her new role will involve reporting and “location” work, and showcase her journalistic skills.

“Sonia is at her best when she can ad-lib,” the insider said.

“Giving her a microphone and getting real people to open up is a real skill set she can do effortlessly, so I think it’s a waste not to get her out there again in that sort of capacity. I think Sonia wants more and rightfully so.”

Another source also told the publication that her new job would be “meatier” than her current hosting roles on The Voice and Dancing with the Stars.

