The Voice coaches feud over Leann’s shocking move!

It may be known for its drama and fierce competition, but behind the scenes of The Voice Australia, it seems the tension runs even deeper than anyone thought.

Now, a contestant from the current season of The Voice has spilled the backstage details on what it’s really like to work with the star-studded coaching line-up – and let’s just say it’s not as glamorous as it appears on TV.

“They sell you this dream of being mentored by these huge names, but honestly, it felt so shallow,” the disgruntled contestant told Yahoo Lifestyle.

“The coaches barely have time for you. It’s like they’re playing a role on TV and don’t really connect with you.”

A contestant reveals the coaches aren’t the mentors they appear to be…(Image: Sourced)

MAJOR COACHING ISSUE

The contestant, who has remained anonymous, confessed that they weren’t the only one feeling this way. “I thought it was just because my coach was an international artist, but everyone I spoke to have the same experience. It was all quite contrived,” the contestant divulged.

But the real bombshell? LeAnn Rimes breaking the rules – again.

In a shocking twist, the 42-year-old country superstar saved both members of her team during the Knockout Round, much to the frustration of the other coaches.

NO LOVE LOST

“LeAnn’s decision was a slap in the face to the other teams,” a source close to the show revealed of the fallout. “It caused major issues behind the scenes, and it’s clear the other coaches weren’t happy.”

A Voice producer even chimed in, confirming that this season’s 2024 line-up has been far from harmonious.

“In previous years, the coaches had a united front, but this year it’s all about competition,” they revealed. “It’s been a cutthroat season, and the tension has been palpable.”

As the competition continues to heat up, one thing’s for sure – The Voice 2024 has been the most dramatic season yet, both on stage and off.

WHO’S BEEN LIVING THE HIGH LIFE?

The Voice Australia may be all about discovering fresh talent, but the coaches are living very different lifestyles behind the scenes – and it’s clear some had more glamorous stays during filming than others.

LeAnn Rimes: Low-Key Living

Despite her superstar status, LeAnn Rimes opted for a modest three-bedroom terrace in Paddington. The home features a basic kitchen, a small courtyard and a detached office space.

According to insiders, LeAnn and her husband, Eddie Cibrian, 51, wanted something private yet close to the city’s cosmopolitan heart.

“LeAnn wasn’t fussy, she just wanted a comfortable space with some outdoor area,” a source shared.

Adam Lambert: Penthouse Perfection

Meanwhile, Adam Lambert, 42, was living large in a luxury penthouse at Pacific Bondi, costing a staggering $54,000 per month. The property includes three bedrooms, sweeping ocean views and plenty of space for his entourage.

“Adam was very specific – he needed to be near the beach with room for his team. Bondi was the perfect fit,” an insider revealed.

Lambert is no stranger to Bondi’s high life, having previously stayed at Hugh Jackman’s penthouse during X Factor Australia in 2016.

Kate Miller-Heidke: Cosy Charm

Brisbane-based Kate Miller-Heidke, 42, chose a two-bedroom terrace in Darlinghurst, just around the corner from LeAnn. Known for her down-to-earth nature, Kate was often spotted enjoying the local cafe scene.

Her charming home was a tranquil retreat amid her busy Voice schedule.

Guy Sebastian: Home Sweet Fortress

As for Sydney native Guy Sebastian, 42, he didn’t need a temporary spot. He lives with his family in a $3.1 million ultra-modern “fortress” in Maroubra, complete with a tennis court and swimming pool.

Their neighbour, who endured the building process, commented: “You can tell they are ‘new money’ by the bonkers design.

When you come into fame and fortune it is very common to see familiar faces buy into our suburb and build something very modern and technically hideous.”

