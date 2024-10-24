With three fresh new faces joining the coaching panel of The Voice Australia in 2024, Guy Sebastian is currently the longest-standing judge. But that could change in 2025.

A TV insider has revealed that Ronan Keating is eyeing a return to his red chair next year in place of Guy.

Ronan Keating appeared as a coach on the beloved singing show back in 2015, alongside Delta Goodrem, Jessie J and Joel and Benji Madden.

He only coached for the one season, but rumours have been circulating that Guy Sebastian may be leaving The Voice after five years.

A source told Yahoo Lifestyle that the When You Say Nothing At All singer is “waiting in the wings to see if Channel Seven are looking for a replacement”.

“Ronan has a lot of ties to Australia and there are now rumoured to be a few irons in the fire,” the source said.

“There was some interest a few years back from Channel Seven to try The Voice spin-off series The Voice Australia Kids but that idea was scrapped to do The Voice Generations. I think ITV Studios Australia is still keen to bring back the ‘kids’ format and Ronan would be great on that.”

To further add fuel to the fire, Ronan was recently spotted back in Sydney with his Australian wife and their kids, prompting speculation that he may be returning to Australian TV.

The current coaching panel comprises LeAnn Rimes, Adam Lambert, and Kate Miller-Heidke alongside Guy Sebastian, but fans have expressed their desire for Jessica Mauboy to return to her red chair too.

And fans aren’t the only ones, as a source recently told Woman’s Day that Guy wants Jess to return to the show too, as he and fellow-coach Kate aren’t seeing eye-to-eye. They went on to claim that he may not return next year if Jessica Mauboy doesn’t come back too.

She couldn’t commit to filming the show this year due to her tour, but she told TV Tonight in 2023 that she would return in a “heartbeat.” Now that she’s not touring, could she come back?

Who knows, we could possibly see another major shake-up to The Voice Australia coaching panel in 2025!

