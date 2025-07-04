Ronan Keating first rose to fame as one-fifth of the Irish pop band Boyzone.

Advertisement

After the band went on an infinite hiatus in 1999, Ronan launched a solo career and released his debut single ‘When You Say Nothing At All’, which was featured in the romantic comedy Notting Hill.

In 2016, Ronan joined Jessie J, Delta Goodrem and the Madden Brothers as a judge on The Voice Australia. He left after one season and was replaced by Boy George.

Now, the 48-year-old singer is returning to the red chair alongside Australian singer-songwriter Kate Miller-Heidke, former Spice Girl Mel C, and Grammy winner Richard Marx, as the judges on the 2025 season of The Voice Australia.

“I’ve had a love affair with Australia since I first set foot on Aussie shores nearly three decades ago, so I can’t wait to get back to the country where I also met and fell in love with my wife. A country that I now have family and feel right at home in,” Ronan said after news of his new gig was announced.

Advertisement

“To be back in the big red chair on The Voice Australia in 2025 is going to be really special, especially alongside Melanie C, Kate and Richard. I’m sure we’re going to be spoilt with some amazing undiscovered voices, and I can’t wait to see who’s going to go all the way on Team Ronan.”

Here’s everything we know about Ronan Keating’s family life:

Credit: Instagram.

HOW DID RONAN KEATING AND STORM KEATING MEET?

Ronan and Storm first met on the set of X-Factor Australia in 2011.

Advertisement

The ‘Life Is A Rollercoaster’ singer was a judge on the series while now 43-year-old Storm was a producer.

At the time, a source told The Mirror Storm had put a “spring in [Ronan’s] step” following his split from his ex-wife Yvonne Connolly, with whom he shares three children.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent later, Ronan said he really fell in love with Storm during their second year of dating.

“It was when we really got to spend time with each other that I really knew I was in love with her,” he told the publication. “The first year it was X-Factor, so it was the time after that when we really became close.”

Advertisement

Speaking to Evoke in 2024, Storm said taking a chance on Ronan was the biggest risk she’s ever taken.

“I was a very straight goodie two shoes, nerdy girl, and he was obviously a famous singer. However, I fell madly in love and never looked back, so it’s a risk I don’t regret, of course,” she told the publication.

The brand ambassador said despite Ronan’s celebrity status, they’re just a “normal couple”.

“We have disagreements and days where one of us is tired or stressed and grumpy or snappy, but I must contest I just feel so utterly grateful to have found the love of my life,” she said. “It makes everything in life so great, you don’t need anything when you have love — everything else is just a bonus.”

Advertisement

“We just make compromises, forgive easily, and love hard,” she continued. “Also, our relationship is so equal; we both make good money, we both raise the children, we’re both domesticated around the house, and we both have a lot of mutual respect.”

Ronan and his eldest daughter. Credit: Instagram.

WHEN DID RONAN KEATING AND STORM KEATING GET MARRIED?

In 2015, the couple tied the knot at Archerfield House in West Lothian, Scotland.

Ronan’s son Jack was his best man and his daughters Missy and Ali served as the maid of honour and flower girl.

Advertisement

“It was a perfect day. We always wanted the wedding party to be just us and the kids,” Ronan told Hello! at the time. “It’s so special for me that Storm would want the girls to be by her side. I’m so proud and honoured. It means the world to me.”

The guest list featured some famous faces including Brian McFadden and Dannii Minogue, with Ed Sheeran arriving at the reception to perform one of his songs for the couple’s first dance.

“I have never met another human being that understands me, loves me and needs me like you do. They say there are many fish in the sea, but I don’t believe that. Yes, there are many people in this world, but to find all these elements in your soulmate, there can only be one,” Ronan said in his vows.

While Storm added: “When I accepted a glass of champagne from a man I didn’t know and began the most beautiful, unbroken conversation of my life. A conversation which, unbeknown to me then, was with the man who would steal my heart away forever and one day be my husband… and a man who would introduce me to three beautiful children that I would one day love and care for as if they were my own.”

Advertisement

Ronan, Storm and Coco. Credit: Instagram.

Inside Ronan Keating and Storm Keating’s life in Australia INSIDE RONAN KEATING AND STORM KEATING’S LIFE IN AUSTRALIA

Ronan and Storm now live together in Australia with their two children, Cooper, six, and Coco, five.

In 2024, Ronan decided to walk away from his UK radio show the Magic Radio Breakfast Show to spend more time with his young family.

“I lost my brother last year and, for us, that was the turning point in all of our lives,” he told RSVP Magazine. “Storm and I probably pushed ourselves and worked a little too hard this year so that we can back off from work.”

Advertisement

“We’re assessing life. It has been a very tough 12 months,” he added.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.