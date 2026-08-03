Inside celebrity brothers Jonathan and Anthony LaPaglia’s secret rift!

Actor Anthony LaPaglia has revealed a secret rift with his younger brother Jonathan, admitting they have no contact these days.
“I haven’t talked to Jonathan in a long, long time,” Anthony, 67, reveals to Stellar. What’s more, he insists the chances of ever working with the Survivor star, 56, are “very unlikely”.
In a thinly veiled swipe, Anthony said about them going into acting: “Well, my brother went into reality television. He did a couple of good performances here and there but he’s his own guy. We don’t really talk about it.”
In 2018, Jonathan joked Anthony had “cut him out of his will” for not attending his wedding due to work.
It comes as Anthony, known for his roles in Without A Trace and Empire Records, reveals a reboot of iconic Australian film Looking For Alibrandi is currently in the works.
“They’re doing a series set 20 years later. Pia [Miranda] is doing it; she doesn’t age. I look so old now. I don’t know what sort of deal she made with the devil,” he says.
Anthony will also be releasing his memoir The Life We Choose in October, with the actor opening up on his life from the “suffocating suburbs of Adelaide, where family dysfunction reigned” to the streets of New York where he bartended and chased roles.
He’s also set to touch on his failed relationships, including with his wife Alexandra Henkel, who filed for divorce in November last year.
“I am at an age where people start popping off the bus. And I’m getting divorced, thank God. I’m much happier because of that,” he reveals.