I became a TikTok star at 82!

Mikki Williams, 83, shares her story below…

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After putting my son Jason, two, to bed, I ran a hot bath.

My hubby, Gabe, 29, was out at a work party.

It was 1973 and I’d been to a dance class earlier that day.

I can’t wait to tell Gabe about it, I thought.

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After soaking in the warm water, I went to bed.

A loud pounding on the front door jolted me awake.

It was 2am.

Gabe must have forgotten his keys, I thought, hurrying to greet him.

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A police officer stood on my doorstep holding Gabe’s wallet and wedding ring.

“I’m sorry,” he said gently, “but your husband was killed in a car accident.”

I collapsed to my knees and sobbed.

Within minutes, my friend Kathy from next door rushed over.

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We sat together all night, sharing memories of Gabe.

I’ve always been fascinated by fashion. (Image: Supplied)

Suddenly, I was a 29-year-old widow.

When Jason woke that morning, I knew I had to somehow keep going for him.

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I threw myself into work, becoming a dance teacher, gym instructor, caterer, and even a belly dancer.

Local newspapers featured my story, calling me a ‘working widow’.

Life looked nothing like I’d imagined, but I wanted to make the most of it.

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“Grab hold of every opportunity,” I’d tell my audience.

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I knew that life was fleeting and my key message was that each day is a gift.

In time, I married again, amicably divorced, became the owner of nine businesses, fought breast cancer, found love online and had my third wedding at age 79!

I wore feathered heels, sparkly handbags and I never met a sequin I didn’t like!

By the time I was 82, I thought I’d seen it all.

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Living life to the fullest, I chose to dress boldly wherever I went.

I never met a sequin I didn’t like! (Image: Supplied)

Then one day my best friend, Martha, had a suggestion.

“I know you’re stepping back from work,” she said, “but your message should be on TikTok.”

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“Isn’t that the app for 20-year-olds?”

I laughed.

But her words stayed with me.

I recruited my friend’s daughter, Ava, 17, to help me create an account, @mikkigogo.

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“What should I say?”

I asked nervously.

“You’re never lost for words,” Ava smiled.

“Just be yourself.”

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So I looked at the camera and started talking.

“I’m Mikki, I’m an all-natural 82-year-old.

Welcome to my closet,” I chuckled, showing off some favourite outfits.

“Life’s too short not to wear whatever you want.”

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To my amazement, the video went viral.

I want to be her when I grow up, one woman commented.

I have a bold outlook on life. (Image: Supplied)

Before long, millions were watching.

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“You’re famous!” Ava said, laughing.

I used my platform to share my story, beauty and wellness tips, and some valuable life lessons.

Life is unpredictable, and one moment can change everything.

I was forced to find hope after losing the person I loved.

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Now, I’m helping bring hope to others.

And naturally I’m doing it in a cute pair of shoes.

Follow Mikki on Instagram @mikkiwilliamsunltd.

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