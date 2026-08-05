I became a TikTok star at 82!

Mikki Williams, 83, shares her story below…
After putting my son Jason, two, to bed, I ran a hot bath.
My hubby, Gabe, 29, was out at a work party.
It was 1973 and I’d been to a dance class earlier that day.
I can’t wait to tell Gabe about it, I thought.
After soaking in the warm water, I went to bed.
A loud pounding on the front door jolted me awake.
It was 2am.
Gabe must have forgotten his keys, I thought, hurrying to greet him.
A police officer stood on my doorstep holding Gabe’s wallet and wedding ring.
“I’m sorry,” he said gently, “but your husband was killed in a car accident.”
I collapsed to my knees and sobbed.
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Within minutes, my friend Kathy from next door rushed over.
We sat together all night, sharing memories of Gabe.
Suddenly, I was a 29-year-old widow.
When Jason woke that morning, I knew I had to somehow keep going for him.
I threw myself into work, becoming a dance teacher, gym instructor, caterer, and even a belly dancer.
Local newspapers featured my story, calling me a ‘working widow’.
Life looked nothing like I’d imagined, but I wanted to make the most of it.
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“Grab hold of every opportunity,” I’d tell my audience.
I knew that life was fleeting and my key message was that each day is a gift.
In time, I married again, amicably divorced, became the owner of nine businesses, fought breast cancer, found love online and had my third wedding at age 79!
I wore feathered heels, sparkly handbags and I never met a sequin I didn’t like!
By the time I was 82, I thought I’d seen it all.
Living life to the fullest, I chose to dress boldly wherever I went.
Then one day my best friend, Martha, had a suggestion.
“I know you’re stepping back from work,” she said, “but your message should be on TikTok.”
“Isn’t that the app for 20-year-olds?”
I laughed.
But her words stayed with me.
I recruited my friend’s daughter, Ava, 17, to help me create an account, @mikkigogo.
“What should I say?”
I asked nervously.
“You’re never lost for words,” Ava smiled.
“Just be yourself.”
So I looked at the camera and started talking.
“I’m Mikki, I’m an all-natural 82-year-old.
Welcome to my closet,” I chuckled, showing off some favourite outfits.
“Life’s too short not to wear whatever you want.”
To my amazement, the video went viral.
I want to be her when I grow up, one woman commented.
Before long, millions were watching.
“You’re famous!” Ava said, laughing.
I used my platform to share my story, beauty and wellness tips, and some valuable life lessons.
Life is unpredictable, and one moment can change everything.
I was forced to find hope after losing the person I loved.
Now, I’m helping bring hope to others.
And naturally I’m doing it in a cute pair of shoes.
Follow Mikki on Instagram @mikkiwilliamsunltd.