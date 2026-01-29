Channel 10 breaks silence on Jonathan LaPaglia’s axing from Australian Survivor

Channel 10 has finally addressed Jonathan LaPaglia’s shock departure from Australian Survivor, insisting viewers will experience a “new energy” when the long-running reality series returns in 2026.

Fans were stunned last year when Jonathan confirmed he would not be returning after 11 seasons as host, with many saying the show “wouldn’t be the same” without him.

(Credit: Ten)

The network later announced former Survivor winner David Genat would step into Jonathan’s iconic role for the upcoming season, Australian Survivor: Redemption. With the premiere just weeks away, Channel 10 has begun speaking publicly about the controversial change.

Tamara Simoneau, Vice President of Content at Paramount Australia, told TV Tonight the show needed to evolve.

“Shows are always evolving, especially those with long tenures like Survivor,” she said.

“This format is all about the game and the players, so having a former player and winner at the helm brings a new energy and perspective to the hosting role. David is a natural and has done a terrific job.”

(Credit: Ten)

David – known to fans as the ‘Golden God’ – first appeared on Champions v Contenders in 2019 before winning All Stars in 2020. He later competed on Survivor: Australia v The World.

“I love Australian Survivor,” David said when his casting was announced in August. “It truly is the greatest game on earth, so getting to come back as host after playing three times is such an honour.

“But Survivor is not about me; it’s about the incredible players who put everything on the line to outwit, outplay, and outlast.”

Jonathan previously spoke about his exit in June, admitting he felt “blindsided”.

“Australian Survivor has seen some of the most epic blindsides over the last 10 years, but this one might just be the craziest of them all… because it happened to me,” he wrote.

“I received a call from the Network thanking me for all my hard work and dedication to the show but for next season they are ‘going in a different direction’. Ratings had dipped a bit recently and they wanted to do something drastic to shake things up.”

Jonathan said he would “dearly miss” the crew, the players and the show’s “loyal, sassy” audience, describing his axing as one of the “hardest challenges” of his life.

