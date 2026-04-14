Australian Survivor: Redemption winner crowned – “I’m on cloud nine!”

After a season filled with clever gameplay and shocking betrayals, the winner of Australian Survivor: Redemption has been revealed.

In a dramatic finale, the jury crowned Caleb “Chaos” as Sole Survivor, voting 5–3 over fellow finalist Jackson.

Caleb looks forward to investing his winnings – and doing something adventurous. (Credit: 10)

“I’m over the moon,” Caleb, 28, tells TV WEEK. “I’m so happy to finally get a bit of closure because I’ve just been in this weird suspended-in-motion phase for the last six months. I’m on cloud nine.”

At Final Tribal Council, Caleb argued his case to the jury, highlighting his ability to play both sides of the game while staying true to a bigger personal mission.

“I feel like my whole life I’ve been a bit of an underdog,” he said in the episode. “I’ve been underestimated and I feel like I was underestimated in this game. Caleb Chaos was almost a bit of a front, but I played a very tactical game and it led me here to be final two… it was the year of the underdog.”

This season introduced the Redemption Beach twist, allowing voted-out players to fight their way back into the game rather than being immediately eliminated – adding another layer of pressure to an already brutal competition.

It is here where the struggle of living in harsh conditions with minimal supplies forced Caleb’s mindset to shift.

The winner was announced in front of Sydney’s iconic harbour. (Credit: 10)

“In my head I thought it was so tough,” he recalls. “I was struggling with people. I couldn’t find my jungle legs for a while. But then something changed.

“It might have been Merge where I just started to feel like I know what I’m doing now… I realised I cannot go home now – I cannot afford to leave this game.”

Despite often feeling isolated, Caleb credits his social game as key to his win, eventually earning the trust of allies like Mark and Loz – even if it meant making one of the season’s biggest moves.

He ultimately blindsided Loz late in the game, sending his closest ally to the jury.

“We had a day of recording slow-mo stuff where we couldn’t really talk to each other,” Caleb recalls. “A lot of that game was on eye contact and everything leading up to the peg challenge seemed off. She wasn’t looking me in the eye. She wasn’t talking to me the same. I started thinking, ‘There’s something not right here.’”

And now that Caleb has outwitted the tribe and is $500,000 richer, he has his sights set on his next challenge.

“I want to invest some money… but I’ve always wanted to do big, extravagant things,” he says. “Mount Everest has always been on my mind – and now that’s a very, very real possibility.”