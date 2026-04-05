Australian Survivor’s Jackson says putting on 10kg before the show was a ‘terrible idea’

Australian Survivor’s Jackson says he and Ben were – and still are – “best mates”, but he doesn’t regret blindsiding him and joining up with the returnees and Keeley. Jackson says the newbies’ plan was just to “slowly pick off all the entertaining players”.

“I thought, ‘Nah, let’s give Australia some good television. That’s what I came out here to do,’” the professional wrestler tells TV WEEK. “And I’m so glad I did.”

Will Jackson’s big moves pay off? (Credit: 10)

In this week’s episodes Jackson is still living with the consequences of his decision to turn on the newbies. Battle lines remain drawn and winning individual immunity becomes more and more important.

Having put on 10kg in preparation for going on Survivor, Jackson says that turned out to be a “terrible idea”, because there were so many challenges in which players had to hold up weight based on how much they weighed themselves.

That said, he admits he didn’t try “amazingly hard” in the early individual immunities, because he didn’t want to look like too much of a threat.

“I didn’t want another reason for people to eliminate me,” he reveals. “But, as the numbers dwindle down, maybe I’m looking at getting a few new pretty necklaces for myself!”

Winning individual immunity is becoming increasingly important. (Credit: 10)

Since filming finished, Jackson, 24, has focused on his professional wrestling career. Recently, he and his tag partner went to the US for a WWE try-out.

“I got a week in what they call the Performance Center, which is the training ground of the next WWE Superstars,” he says. “That was an amazing experience and Survivor was a big thing that I brought up over there.

“The WWE is my childhood dream and something I keep working towards.”

More recently, back in Sydney, Jackson got into the ring with his former Survivor tribemate Harry, with Rich doing a promo for the match.

“I beat Harry in Samoa – and I beat him in Australia!” Jackson laughs.

Tune in to Australian Survivor: Redemption at 7.30pm Mondays and Tuesdays and 7pm Sundays on 10 and 10 Play.