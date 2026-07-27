‘Can’t wait to get out of Nashville’: Nicole Kidman’s European househunt!

Nicole Kidman treated her younger sister Antonia to a lavish Italian getaway for her birthday, but it turns out the A-lister had a secret agenda for the trip – scouting out a new home in Europe!

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Nicole, 59, Antonia, 56, and friends and family, including daughters Sunday Rose, 18, and Sybella Hawley, 19, have been living the glamorous life in Portofino, exploring the Italian Riviera fishing village and soaking up the sights from on board a yacht.

(Credit: Backgrid)

It seems in between the aperitifs and sightseeing, Nicole also managed to fit in some property hunting, and Woman’s Day hears she’s keen to relocate to Europe to start over after her painful divorce from Keith Urban.

“Nicole can’t wait to get out of Nashville. It’s got too many memories there for her of happier times and she wants a clean break for her and the girls,” our source says of moving once her and Keith’s youngest daughter, Faith, turns 18.

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“She has no plans of selling their Nashville base for now – the girls need it for when they want to see their dad, but she’s over the whole scene.”

Having Antonia by her side during the househunting mission was a given, since she’s the one who has been Nicole’s rock in the wake of her second divorce.

“Nicole values her input on everything, from film choices to home choices,” says the source. “She couldn’t think of anyone better to view properties with.”

(Credit: Backgrid)

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A fresh start

After staying in Boy George’s former mansion in London’s gorgeous Hampstead neighbourhood while filming Practical Magic 2, Nicole has been “quietly shopping around” for a “practical” new base in the UK. But she’s keeping an open mind about snapping up an exotic home elsewhere in Europe!

“Nicole is preparing for a whole new phase in her life and she’s hoping it will start in Europe once her custodial obligations are over,” the insider adds.

“She hasn’t completely ruled out France, or even somewhere in Italy, but a lot of the secure properties aren’t near an international airport, which makes things tricky with her work. She doesn’t want the nightmare that high-profile people like George Clooney are facing commuting from the south of France.”

(Credit: Backgrid)

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