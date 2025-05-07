Either our spell casting skills have improved or Warner Bros are geniuses at building anticipation because a teaser trailer for the Practical Magic sequel has finally confirmed the release date.

For months, whispers of a sequel circulated social media, with Warner Bros finally confirming the news on June 11, 2024.

Even 25 years after the 90s cult classic release, people across the globe are obsessed to this very day – and we can’t blame them…

From the hilarious midnight margaritas scene, Sally running down the road to This Kiss by Faith Hill, to Gillian’s chaotic nature. But most importantly, its the admirable and mystic way that womanhood is represented – and witches.

So, go plant some lavender for luck that this witchy sequel is everything we asked for.

In the meantime, TV WEEK has answered all your burning questions regarding Practical Magic 2, including where to watch the 1998 original film.

When does Practical Magic 2 release?

In a teaser trailer shared to TikTok, it confirmed that the Practical Magic sequel will release on September 18, 2026.

“The spell is cast. The date is set. Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman return,” Warner Bros wrote on X (previously Twitter).

Who is the cast for Practical Magic 2?

It wouldn’t be Practical Magic without our favourite sisters Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as Sally Owens and Gillian Owens respectively. So they are naturally reprising their roles for the sequel.

However, the studio hasn’t confirmed which other original cast members will be returning to the second iteration.

The 1998 film saw Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing as Bridget and Frances, the Owens’ aunties. Playing Sally’s two daughters were also Evan Rachel Wood as Kylie and Alexandra Artrip as Anotinia.

In Practical Magic, Sally broke the family curse with Officer Gary Hallet, who was played by Aidan Quinn.

What is the plot for Practical Magic 2?

As of yet, the plot for the second Practical Magic film has not been confirmed. However, Variety has reported the sequel will follow one of the books in Alice Hoffman’s series of the same name.

What are the four books in the Practical Magic series?

To some people’s surprise, Practical Magic is actually based on a book! The author Alice Hoffman released the first novel of the same name in 1995, with three books following titled: The Rules of Magic (2017), Magic Lessons (2020), and The Book of Magic (2021).

Many book lovers have asked which order they should read the books, and Alice has suggested reading them in the order they were written – as listed above – or in chronological order: Magic Lessons, The Rules of Magic, Practical Magic, and The Book of Magic.

Where to watch Practical Magic (1998) in Australia:

Practical Magic is available for streaming on Apple TV+, Stan, and Prime Video in Australia.

Stream Practical Magic on Apple TV+ from $12.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial or on Prime Video from $6.58/mth, with a 30-day free trial.

