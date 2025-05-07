We’ve made midnight margaritas, planted lavender for luck and thrown salt over our left shoulder, now our dreams of a Practical Magic 2 are coming true.

Advertisement

Whether it’s the universe or Warner Bros granting witchy fans this gift, fans across the world went into a frenzy upon hearing the news of a sequel.

(Image: Warner Bros)

Practical Magic follows sisters Sally (Sandra Bullock) and Gillian Owens (Nicole Kidman) who could be likened to the sun and the moon – completely different but travel a similar path.

They separate into their own carefree lives as adults until Sally’s beloved husband Michael dies from a curse and so too does Gillian’s abusive boyfriend. Together the witchy sisters attempt to outwit a detective without the help of their brilliant aunts Frances and Jet.

Advertisement

As for how the sequel will continue from the original movie remains unknown with Warner Bros simply writing, “It’s official… Practical Magic 2 is coming!” on a TikTok post.

While witches around the globe impatiently wait for the new installation, TV WEEK takes a look at where the original cast members of the 1998 film, Practical Magic are now. Continue scrolling to read.

Where to watch Practical Magic in Australia:

Practical Magic is available for streaming on Apple TV+, Stan, and Prime Video in Australia.

Stream Practical Magic on Apple TV+ from $12.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial or on Prime Video from $6.58/mth, with a 30-day free trial.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.