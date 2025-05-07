Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Where your favourite witches and humans have been since Practical Magic’s 1998 release

Discover what the cast has up to!
We’ve made midnight margaritas, planted lavender for luck and thrown salt over our left shoulder, now our dreams of a Practical Magic 2 are coming true.

Whether it’s the universe or Warner Bros granting witchy fans this gift, fans across the world went into a frenzy upon hearing the news of a sequel.

(Image: Warner Bros)

Practical Magic follows sisters Sally (Sandra Bullock) and Gillian Owens (Nicole Kidman) who could be likened to the sun and the moon – completely different but travel a similar path.

They separate into their own carefree lives as adults until Sally’s beloved husband Michael dies from a curse and so too does Gillian’s abusive boyfriend. Together the witchy sisters attempt to outwit a detective without the help of their brilliant aunts Frances and Jet.

As for how the sequel will continue from the original movie remains unknown with Warner Bros simply writing, “It’s official… Practical Magic 2 is coming!” on a TikTok post.

While witches around the globe impatiently wait for the new installation, TV WEEK takes a look at where the original cast members of the 1998 film, Practical Magic are now. Continue scrolling to read.

(Image: Warner Bros/Getty)

Sandra Bullock

Sally Owens

After featuring in the1999 movie, Sandra did not disappear from the spotlight but rather became one of Hollywood’s sweethearts. She continued to star in Miss Congeniality, Two Weeks Notice, The Proposal, The Blindside, Ocean’s 8, Bird Box, Gravity and many more.

(Image: Warner Bros/Getty)

Nicole Kidman

Gillian Owens

The Australian actress achieved stardom a few years prior to Practical Magic. But since, she was nominated five times for Best Actress at the Oscars for her role in Moulin Rouge, Rabbit Holy, Lian, Being the Ricardos and The Hours. She also starred in Emmy-winning series, Big Little Lies.

While walking the Oscars red carpet in 2018, Nicole reflected on her friendship with Sandra.

“This is a woman I love! I love that movie, I showed that movie to my kids,” she said. “It’s a little above them, we were really good sisters!”

(Image: Warner Bros/Getty)

Stockard Channing

Frances Owens

Stockard is best known for her iconic role as Rizzo in the 1978 film, Grease. She has multiple Tony nominations, won three Emmys out of 14 nominations and many more.

After Practical Magic, Stockard starred in Maryland, The Good Wife, Where the Heart Is, and The West Wing.

(Image: Warner Bros/Getty)

Dianne Wiest

Bridget “Jet” Owens

Prior to starring in Practical Magic, Dianne was known for her roles in Footloose, Bullets over Broadway, Parenthood, The Lost Boys, and Falling in Love.

Most recently, she starred in the three-season thriller Mayor of Kingstown alongside Jeremy Renner, and I Care a Lot.

(Image: Warner Bros/Getty)

Aidan Quinn

Special Investigator Gary Hallet

Aiden was an 80s and 90s star, but after Practical Magic he appeared in Law and Order: Special Victims Unit and Daughter of the Bride.

(Image: Warner Bros/Getty)

Goran Visnjic

James “Jimmy” Angelov

The Croatian star’s career was accelerated following his bad boy appearance in Practical Magic, voicing Soto in Ice Age, starring as the male lead in Elektra and appearing in Beginners. He also went on to appear in Santa Clarita Diet, This Is Us, Doctor Who and The Boys.

(Image: Warner Bros/Getty)

Chloe Webb

Carla

Following on from her role in the 90s film, Chloe landed side roles or guest characters in various popularity TV series including the US version of Shameless, House, Two and a Half Men, and Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.

(Image: Warner Bros/Getty)

Margo Martindale

Linda

With an extensive career on screen, Margo’s career continued to excel after Practical Magic. She starred in Hannah Montana: The Movie, Instant Family, The Watcher, and Millian Dollar Baby.

(Image: Warner Bros/Getty)

Evan Rachel Wood

Kylie Owens

As a child, Evan’s career was only just beginning. After playing Sally’s eldest daughter she went on to star in Thirteen, The Wrestler, True Blood, Westworld and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

(Image: Warner Bros/Getty)

Mark Feuerstein

Michael

After his tragic Practical Magic storyline, Mark acted in What Women Want, In Her Shoes, The Baby-Sitter’s Club, and The Good Fight.

(Image: Warner Bros)

Alexandra Artrip

Antonia Owens

Alexandra portrayed Sally’s youngest daughter in the movie, but according to IMDb this was her only role.

Where to watch Practical Magic in Australia:

Practical Magic is available for streaming on Apple TV+, Stan, and Prime Video in Australia.

Stream Practical Magic on Apple TV+ from $12.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial or on Prime Video from $6.58/mth, with a 30-day free trial.

