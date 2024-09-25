Anna Torv is swapping the newsroom for the harsh outback in a new Netflix drama, Territory.

Best known for her role as Helen Norville in The Newsreader, The Last of Us, McLeod’s Daughters and Force of Nature: The Dry 2, Anna will headline the new Australian series premiering on Netflix on October 24, 2024.

Anna Torv headlines Territory. (Credit: Netflix)

Territory is set in the harsh outback as its characters battle for land, power, and family legacy. Generational clashes threaten to tear the Lawson family apart after the Marianne Station is left without a successor.

“Sensing this once-great dynasty is in decline, the outback’s most powerful factions — rival cattle barons, desert gangsters, Indigenous elders and billionaire miners — move in for the kill. With billions of dollars at stake, everyone wants a piece of the pie,” the official Netflix synopsis read.

Joining Anna in the six-part series is a strong Australian cast including Sam Corlett (Vikings: Valhalla), Michael Dorman (Patriot), Robert Taylor (Longmire), alongside appearances from Clarence Ryan (Furiosa), Dan Wylie, Jay Ryan, Philippa Northeast, Joe Klocek (My Lady Jane), and Kylah Day.

Territory is set in the harsh outback. (Credit: Netflix)

Other cast members include Sam Delich, Hamilton Morris, Tuuli Narkle (NCIS: Sydney), Tyler Spencer, and Jake Ryan (The Great Gatsby).

Netflix travelled to some of the most remote locations the Northern Territory and South Australia has to offer. Netflix secured permission to film in the Kakadu National Park, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Plus, the working cattle station, Tipperary Station located in the Northern Territory. The station spans for kilometres, including its own airfield and school.

The Aussie series releases in October. (Credit: Netflix)

The show was created by Timothy Lee, best known for Mystery Road and Bump, alongside Ben Davies who has worked on Bondi Resue and Outback Ringer. Directed by Wolf Creek’s Greg McLean, Territory is a joint production between Easy Tiger and Ronde.