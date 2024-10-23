The Australian outback may be known for its harsh and unforgiving environment, but it seems to be the perfect filming location for the new Netflix drama, Territory.

In an ultimate battle for land, power and family legacy, Territory will see generational clashes threatening to tear the Lawson family apart after the Marianne Station is left without a successor.

Territory releases on Netflix on October 24. (Credits: Netflix)

Starring in the Australian drama are a bunch of familiar faces including Anna Torv, Sam Corlett, Michael Dorman, Robert Taylor and many more all heading to the great outback.

With so many beautiful landscapes being presented on-screen, it is normal to wonder where Territory is being filmed in Australia. Well, the search is over because we have tracked down all the filming locations for you.

The cast and crew of Netflix’s drama have ventured to the undisturbed environment in the top part of the Northern Territory.

The beautiful waterfalls and water holes surrounded by forests is located in Litchfield National Park, just a 90-minute drive south of Darwin.

Litchfield National Park (left), and Kakadu National Park (right). (Credit: Northern Territory Government)

Whether you’re looking for an adventurous drive with the four-wheel tracks or bush walks that vary from one hour to three days, the Litchfield National Park is the ultimate playground.

Next up is Australia biggest national park spanning over 20,000 square kilometres and World Heritage listing, Kakadu National Park.

Kakadu has fishing spots, wetlands, billabongs, waterfalls, Indigenous artwork, sunrise cruise, scenic flight tours, special annual events and so many more outdoor adventure activities.

But beware of the crocodiles!

Berry Springs. (Credit: Northern Territory Government)

Finally, is the hidden oasis, Berry Springs which is an easy day trip from Darwin. The park features picnic and barbeque areas, swimming pools, woodlands walks, monsoon forest, bird watching and more.

Berry Springs is a perfect spot for history-lovers as the park has remnants of World War II, when more than 100,000 armed forces personnel were based in the area.

Territory releases on Netflix on October 24, 2024 in Australia.

