Delta Goodrem has kicked off her honeymoon celebrations in Malta following her private wedding earlier this week!
Sources close to Delta and her new husband Matthew Copley suggest that the nuptials took place on Monday afternoon in an intimate affair.
On Tuesday, Delta and some of her guests were seen enjoying a relaxed “recovery party” at a popular Malta beach club.
Notably, Delta’s mother, Lea Goodrem, was present at the celebration. Her appearance follows earlier reports that she had reservations about the wedding.
“Rumours are circling that there is tension between Delta and her mum because Lea raised some concerns about all the changes and the massive role Matt now has in all the decisions,” an insider told Woman’s Day in March.
“Lea and Delta haven’t spoken in some time as I understand it, and there’s word Delta might have even missed her mum’s milestone birthday. I think that shocked quite a few people, because Lea and Delta have always been so close. It’s a sad situation.”
Also in attendance was entertainment veteran and Delta’s longtime friend Richard Wilkins, and it’s reported TV personality Renee Bargh and former Nine news host Airlie Walsh were also at the wedding.
Delta and Matthew’s honeymoon comes days after details about their nuptials were revealed.
The Daily Telegraph confirmed that the wedding would be taking place in Malta – a country close to the newlywed’s hearts.
The couple got engaged there in September 2023, and Matthew’s family is Maltese.
“My partner’s family are all from Malta,” Delta previously said. “And, for some reason, I always had Maltese band members in Australia.
“My backing singers who have been with me for 20 years, they are Maltese, my guitarist is Maltese, so obviously there was a connection between Malta and I.”