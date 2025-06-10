Delta Goodrem is notoriously private when it comes to her romance with her fiance, Matthew Copley, but details about their upcoming nuptials have now been made public.

Advertisement

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Aussie singer is set to tie the knot in a lavish destination wedding in the coming weeks. Here’s everything we know so far.

(Credit: Instagram)

MARRIED IN MALTA

Delta Goodrem and Matthew Copley’s wedding is set to take place in Malta sometime in the next few weeks.

Malta is a fitting place for the ceremony to take place, considering the couple got engaged there in September 2023.

Advertisement

Opening up on why Malta is such a special place to her, Delta shared a YouTube video in 2024, saying, “Being one of the first Australians to have a number one here many years ago, I am extremely excited to be in Malta.”

She added, “I am loving everybody’s kindness and learning the language, and being able to just be among the air, the water and the gorgeous trees. It feels quite chic here.”

Matthew’s family are also Maltese, making it an important place for the couple.

“My partner’s family are all from Malta,” she said.

Advertisement

“And, for some reason, I always had Maltese band members in Australia.

“My backing singers who have been with me for 20 years, they are Maltese, my guitarist is Maltese, so obviously there was a connection between Malta and I.”

(Credit: Instagram)

MULTIPLE DAYS OF FESTIVITIES

According to The Daily Telegraph, the wedding celebrations will take place over multiple days, with close friends and family of the couple jetting off to Europe for the festivities.

Advertisement

The guests have reportedly already been sent a schedule for the event which has been in the planning process for nearly two years.

TV personality Renee Bargh and former Nine news host Airlie Walsh are both set to attend alongside Delta’s best friend Danielle Cox and PR director Gemma Oldfield.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.