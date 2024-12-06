When she turned 30, Delta Goodrem made a promise to herself that would never again speak publicly about her romantic relationships.
The now 40-year-old singer-songwriter, whose former partners include singers Brian McFadden and Nick Jonas, as well as tennis star Mark Philippoussis, made the call after spending more than a decade in the spotlight, first as an actress on Neighbours and later as Australia’s highest selling female artist.
“I made a conscious decision when I was 30 that I’m not somebody who wants to talk about relationships,” she told InStyle Australia in 2018.
“I made a [choice] that I’m not even going to comment ‘yes’ or ‘no’ … I’ve said nothing for three or four years — all I’ve kept saying is ‘I’m single and I’ll let you know when I’m in a serious relationship.’ And I will.”
Since 2017, Delta has been dating fellow musician Matthew Copley, though she has very rarely spoken about him publicly.
The couple are notoriously private, and Delta is careful in keeping media interviews focussed on her career and work, not her love life.
But in a recent interview with The Australian Woman’s Weekly, Delta let slip some details about her relationship with her partner of five years.
“He’s my guitarist, I met him through music,” she told The Weekly.
“It’s incredible to be on stage with him because he’s so talented. We really are a team. He’s my best friend, he’s kind and just a beautiful human being.
“But I learnt quite young that I enjoy keeping part of that private. I’ve always been so understanding that I’ve lived in the public eye since I was a teenager but also I think it’s nice to keep some things to yourself.
“I’m very lucky,” she said. “It’s all very natural and I think that comes from a beautiful respect and love. I feel so grateful.”
On September 21, 2023, Delta took to Instagram to share the exciting news that Matthew dropped down on one knee.
“My best friend asked me to marry him,” she captioned the heart warming photo (above).
Keep on scrolling to see photos of their cutest couple moments together.
On the night of their engagement, Delta proudly flashed her massive diamond engagement ring. Diamond expert, Zack Stone alleged the stone is worth an impressive AUD$123,000.
“Delta’s engagement ring from Matthew features what appears to be a 3ct round cut diamond in a solitaire setting,” he told the Daily Mail.
Delta and Matthew first went public with their relationship on New Year’s Eve in 2018, posting this sweet snap on both of their Instagram accounts.
The pair rang in the new year in Byron Bay with friends at a fun dress up party. You can spot Delta in the front row with her girlfriends and Matthew in the back.
Matthew is a musician and regularly performs with hit Aussie singer Conrad Sewell (pictured second from right).
Delta gazes adoringly at Matthew in this rare private couple photo he posted to Instagram.
While in lockdown, Delta and her muso boyfriend regularly entertained fans with live concerts from inside the Innocent Eyes singer’s luxurious apartment in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.
Delta sang and played piano, while Matthew accompanied her and played guitar in the background.
In this candid video, Delta lay barefoot on the ground in her comfy clothes, while Matthew played guitar and they both sang together.
The normally private pair put on a public display as they headed out to buy groceries while in isolation. “When you absolutely have to leave the house for more food,” Matthew captioned this Instagram story video of Delta protecting herself and others with a face mask fashioned out of a bandana.
In a rare show of oublic adoration, Matthew posted this to his Instagram in April 2022, to mark the end of Delta’s Innocent Eyes tour, he captioned it:
“Words can’t describe the feelings I have today for the last show of tour! Humbled, excited, nervous, sad, proud, nostalgic just to name a few… I am so proud of you and the show that we have created with our incredible team! I have loved every minute of this process and can not thank you enough for trusting me with the responsibilities and roles I have done with you! Here’s to taking this show worldwide as, the best is yet to come…. I love you xx @deltagoodrem”
Also in April 2022, the couple visited Elvis’ Gracelands in Memphis whilst on tour.
How incredible is this shot! The two talented musicians ‘rocking out’ on stage together in London in October, 2022.
In January 2023, the two had a cute date trip to Australia Zoo.
In July 2023, Delta posted a sweet picture of her and Matthew to her Instagram story. “Couldn’t ask for a more amazing man by my side I love you,” she wrote alongside it.