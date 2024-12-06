When she turned 30, Delta Goodrem made a promise to herself that would never again speak publicly about her romantic relationships.

Advertisement

The now 40-year-old singer-songwriter, whose former partners include singers Brian McFadden and Nick Jonas, as well as tennis star Mark Philippoussis, made the call after spending more than a decade in the spotlight, first as an actress on Neighbours and later as Australia’s highest selling female artist.

“I made a conscious decision when I was 30 that I’m not somebody who wants to talk about relationships,” she told InStyle Australia in 2018.

“I made a [choice] that I’m not even going to comment ‘yes’ or ‘no’ … I’ve said nothing for three or four years — all I’ve kept saying is ‘I’m single and I’ll let you know when I’m in a serious relationship.’ And I will.”

Since 2017, Delta has been dating fellow musician Matthew Copley, though she has very rarely spoken about him publicly.

Advertisement

The couple are notoriously private, and Delta is careful in keeping media interviews focussed on her career and work, not her love life.

But in a recent interview with The Australian Woman’s Weekly, Delta let slip some details about her relationship with her partner of five years.

“He’s my guitarist, I met him through music,” she told The Weekly.

Advertisement

“It’s incredible to be on stage with him because he’s so talented. We really are a team. He’s my best friend, he’s kind and just a beautiful human being.

“But I learnt quite young that I enjoy keeping part of that private. I’ve always been so understanding that I’ve lived in the public eye since I was a teenager but also I think it’s nice to keep some things to yourself.

“I’m very lucky,” she said. “It’s all very natural and I think that comes from a beautiful respect and love. I feel so grateful.”

On September 21, 2023, Delta took to Instagram to share the exciting news that Matthew dropped down on one knee.

Advertisement

“My best friend asked me to marry him,” she captioned the heart warming photo (above).

Keep on scrolling to see photos of their cutest couple moments together.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use