Delta went all out with a fabulous celebration for her milestone 40th birthday recently, but when it comes to planning her big day, Delta Goodrem doesn’t appear to be any closer to walking down the aisle!

It’s been a year and counting since Delta said “yes” to her longtime partner Matthew Copley’s proposal. And with no concrete plans in place for the big day, one sleuth confides, “At this stage, the jury is still out on whether or not there will even be a ceremony.”

The singer recently posted stunning images of herself on Instagram sporting lavish jewels, including diamond rings, from Australian jeweller Cerrone.

The jewellery house is known for its wedding-worthy pieces, but insiders tell Woman’s Day Delta is having more fun dressing up as a bride-to-be than actually planning her wedding!

The pair have been busy writing and touring. (Image: Backgrid)

ALL WORK, NO WEDDING

“Matthew and Delta are both so happy and content and are very much busy working,” the source says of the couple’s priorities.

Indeed, it seems it’s been all work and no wedding planning for the Hearts On The Run singer and her fiance Matthew, 38, a musician in her band.

The insider explains, “They’ve spent the bulk of 2024 touring and writing and their thoughts are on what’s next, not so much on bridal bouquets and flower girls.”

Last September Delta announced that she and her “best friend” Matthew, who she’s been dating since 2017, had become engaged during some time off in Europe.

“[Matthew’s] family is from Malta, so it was beautiful and special. It was a beautiful party,” she said of the celebrations.

More Netflix Films or shows? Delta’s hoping so! (Image: Instagram)

The singer explained that she and Matthew were at the same phase in their life, making for smooth sailing with their relationship.

“When you’re in the right place, it’s just easy,” she said. “We’re both in the same place in terms of how we feel about that. We are obviously a team when it comes to music and creating – that’s how we met and it continues.”

Interestingly, sources say the couple are also in sync about their wedding plans, and that it’s not pressing right now.

“The truth is, Delta very much wants to put another body of work out and really launch her next era of music,” explains one source of the singer, who has also announced two Mistaken Identity anniversary shows in Sydney and London next year.

A separate TV insider says that Delta is also quietly hoping to take part in more acting work following the success of her Netflix film, Love Is In The Air, which was released last year.

“She’s very dedicated at the moment and for the first time in a long time is just loving everything about work. That’s her focus,” the source adds.

“It’s impossible to be locking out time for a wedding and a honeymoon and then also being available for when Netflix decides to launch a new show or movie. She wants to be available for that.”

She gushed that her “best friend” had proposed. (Image: Instagram)

TOO HARD BASKET?

While those close to Delta agree that her work is coming first, apparently planning a wedding is also proving more difficult than hoped for the singer and Matt.

Sources admit that between Delta’s huge guest list and Matthew’s big family, it’s appearing almost impossible to not only confirm a date but also to find a venue.

Insiders say Delta had her heart set on returning to Malta to tie the knot, but she’s not overly thrilled at the idea of not being able to have all the guests she wants at the ceremony.

“Delta wants this to be perfect and she wants the timing to be right, so it could very well be the case where a few years go by before a wedding is even an option,” adds the source.

And Delta certainly seemed a little stressed recently when she was asked about her big day, insisting, “Don’t ask about the wedding. Things have been very busy, but a great kind of busy – the kind where I’ve never been happier.”

She added, “We’ll keep on the path of discovering what makes the perfect day for us.”

