When it comes to Australian television presenting, Renee Bargh is royalty.

The 37-year-old Emmy-awarding winning TV host has been at the forefront of numerous local productions from Channel [V] to The Voice, Dancing with the Stars (as a contestant) and even as an Extra correspondent where she has interviewed some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Brad Pitt.

However, it’s likely the camera veteran’s biggest challenge yet has been motherhood!

The TV veteran is pregnant with a baby girl. (Image: Instagram)

Alongside partner Andrew, the pair welcome son Tide Thomas Lange into the world in April 2023. And this absolute cutie is about to become a big brother.

At the Logies, Renee debuted her growing baby bump, revealing that the family of three is soon to be four. They’re having a sweet baby girl!

Scroll on to view the sweetest family snaps from this loving brood of soon-to-be four…