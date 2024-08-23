When it comes to Australian television presenting, Renee Bargh is royalty.
The 37-year-old Emmy-awarding winning TV host has been at the forefront of numerous local productions from Channel [V] to The Voice, Dancing with the Stars (as a contestant) and even as an Extra correspondent where she has interviewed some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Brad Pitt.
However, it’s likely the camera veteran’s biggest challenge yet has been motherhood!
Alongside partner Andrew, the pair welcome son Tide Thomas Lange into the world in April 2023. And this absolute cutie is about to become a big brother.
At the Logies, Renee debuted her growing baby bump, revealing that the family of three is soon to be four. They’re having a sweet baby girl!
Scroll on to view the sweetest family snaps from this loving brood of soon-to-be four…
Introducing Tide Thomas Lange.
”We’ll be over here in the love bubble staring at our little man until further notice,” Renee shared to her Instagram
”All the cliches they tell you are true…your heart truly does expand, the love for your partner grows exponentially, time stands still, you can’t imagine your life before they existed and you’ll do anything to protect this tiny human,” Renee shared to her Instagram to mark two weeks since her son was born.
Such a gorgeous family snap. Renee has been linked to partner Andrew (pictured) since late 2021.
What a year 2023 was.
“All I ever dreamed of…. not for a second do I take this precious little life for granted,” Renee captioned this sweet photo.
Renee’s first Mother’s Day.
Lots of feelings for mum as Tide turned one.
“So many feels about my little man turning 1. Is it normal to be this emotional? Where is the time going? It’s never moved so fast & I’ve never wanted to freeze it more. Thanking the universe a million times over for this little miracle ❤️” she wrote.
“My daily reminder to look up. Always in search of the 🌙 with eyes full of wonder.”
Renee announced her second pregnancy at the 2024 Logies, showing off her cute baby bump in a white designer dress and sharing a video of herself to her Instagram page.
“Baby girl’s first red carpet,” she wrote. So sweet!