Just weeks after Woman’s Day shared exclusive pictures of Delta Goodrem’s Sydney hen’s party, the 40-year-old singer appears to have married partner Matthew Copley in secret!
In London for a series of exclusive concerts, Delta flashed a sparkly wedding band alongside her three carat round cut diamond engagement ring as she performed at Hackney Empire.
DELTA GOODREM MARRIES!
Beaming with joy, the glamorous Aussie-born singer looked in her element as she belted out tunes to celebrate 20 years since her album Mistaken Identity – and flashed her rings for the crowd to see.
And while Delta is yet to publicly confirm the wedding, judging by the glamorous gold band she’s sporting on her ring finger – which looks to be embedded with diamonds – no expense was spared!
Delta has been engaged to partner Matthew, who is also in her band, since September 2023, with the engagement ring he bestowed her thought to be with worth an estimated $123,000.
It comes just three weeks after Delta was seen partying with a gaggle of female friends in Sydney’s Pittwater for her lavish hen’s night in late April.
TIME TO CELEBRATE
The fun-loving singer was pictured boarding an exclusive yacht at Palm Beach to cruise the iconic waters alongside friends such as Nine star Airlie Walsh and Renee Bargh, 38.
Delta has remained tight-lipped about the details of her wedding and it’s not yet known where she tied the knot, but earlier this week the former Neighbours star appeared on the UK chat show Loose Women and talked about her romance with hubby Matthew.
“We got engaged my partner and I. I feel very lucky, I am the luckiest person in the world!” she told the hosts, when they enquired about her love life.
“We met through music, he was my guitarist,” she said grinning from ear-to-ear.
“I was doing an arena tour and he walked in and we honestly became best friends and that’s really where it came from. Now we collaborate on everything together and we work on all the shows together. We get to do the tours and shows together.”