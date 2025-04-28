Inside Delta Goodrem’s lavish hen’s party celebrations

The wedding countdown is officially on for Delta Goodrem, who celebrated her hen’s party at the weekend!

Advertisement

The fun-loving singer, 40, was pictured climbing aboard an exclusive luxury boat in Sydney’s Pittwater to celebrate the milestone moment and was accompanied by her nearest and dearest, including former Nine star Airlie Walsh and her longtime bestie and Today show’s entertainment presenter, Renee Bargh, 38.

No expense was spared for the hen’s which saw the all-female guestlist board a chic white vessel for the exclusive event with Delta pictured laughing and dancing the day away, before heading back to a private mansion on the water for more revelry.

(Credit: Instagram)

Showing off her dedication to her bestie Renee – who is rumoured to be Delta’s maid of honour, even brought her newborn daughter Soleil James along for the festivities, tucked up into a baby carrier just 10 weeks after Renee gave birth.

Advertisement

Bride-to-be Delta looked stunning in an embellished white top, which she paired with white trousers.

An onlooker tells Woman’s Day: “The group looked to be having the time of their lives, singing and dancing on the boat, they partied all night long”.

The pair have been dating since 2017. (Credit: Instagram)

While notoriously private Delta has kept the details of her wedding under wraps following fiancé Matthew Copley’s proposal in November 2023, a source has revealed to Woman’s Day it’s likely the big day will happen in June or July, with Delta set to fly to London to play a series of gigs at Hackney Empire in May.

Advertisement

The pair met in 2017, with Delta sharing some details on her relationship with Matthew to The Australian Woman’s Weekly in February 2023.

“He’s my guitarist, I met him through music,” she shared with The Weekly. “It’s incredible to be on stage with him because he’s so talented. We really are a team. He’s my best friend, he’s kind and just a beautiful human being.”

“But I learnt quite young that I enjoy keeping part of that private. I’ve always been so understanding that I’ve lived in the public eye since I was a teenager but also I think it’s nice to keep some things to yourself.

(Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

“I’m very lucky,” she said. “It’s all very natural and I think that comes from a beautiful respect and love. I feel so grateful.”

The groom-to-be, Matthew, was, of course, nowhere to be seen, but there’s no doubt he will be celebrating in style somewhere too!

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.