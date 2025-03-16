Delta Goodrem is locked in a family feud over her fiancé!

On the surface Delta Goodrem couldn’t be happier as she prepares to marry her “best friend” after taking charge of her celebrated career and creating her own record company.

Advertisement

But behind the scenes, some suspect a family feud has erupted after her mum and former manager Lea Goodrem aired her concerns in her life – and her fiancé Matthew Copley.

An insider says Delta may have missed her mum’s milestone birthday. (Image: Instagram)

SECRET FALLOUT

“Rumours are circling that there is tension between Delta and her mum because Lea raised some concerns about all the changes and the massive role Matt now has in all the decisions,” reveals one insider.

“There’s been lots of whispered conversations about it. Everything now gets run by Matt and he gets involved in every aspect of the business. He’s cc’d in every email and has input into everything.”

Advertisement

“Lea and Delta haven’t spoken in some time as I understand it, and there’s word Delta might have even missed her mum’s milestone birthday. I think that shocked quite a few people, because Lea and Delta have always been so close. It’s a a sad situation.”

The singer, songwriter and actress shocked the music industry in August 2023 when she split with Sony Music, which had guided her career since she was signed with the label when she was just 15.

“Times have changed and so have I. It’s a new era, new world, with endless possibilities – so I created a new home for my music,” Delta said when announcing her own record company, Atled Records.

She appointed her fiancé as vice president of the new company, and insiders say Matthew, who started out as her band guitarist, is now understood to have a minority shareholding in Atled (Delta spelled backwards).

Advertisement

The following month, Matt, 37, proposed to Delta, 40, with a three-carat diamond solitaire ring.

Six months later, Delta parted ways with her longtime global manager Tina Kennedy, who has worked with the likes of Gwen Stefani, Harry Styles and Jon Bon Jovi.

Delta also signed a deal with Morrissey Management to raise her profile as an actor.

The agency is owned by Mark and Lizzie Morrissey, who are Matt’s uncle and aunt.

Advertisement

Matt, who made a name for himself playing guitar for Conrad Sewell before he started dating Delta in 2017, acknowledged how much his life had changed when Delta’s Bridge Over Troubled Dreams tour ended in 2022.

“I’m so proud of you and the show that we have created with our incredible team! I have loved every minute of this process and cannot thank you enough for trusting me with the responsibilities and roles I have done with you,” he posted.

Matt has a stake in Delta’s business (Image: Instagram).

LASTING PARTNERSHIP

Insiders say Delta made the huge changes to create a more equal partnership with Matt ahead of their marriage.

Advertisement

But family law expert Chris Dimock, principal of Dimocks Family Lawyers, warns that someone like Delta would be “crazy” not to have a prenup in place already to protect her estimated $40 million fortune.

“Why would she not have a prenup? There’s no such thing as a watertight prenup, but it’s better to have one, than not.”

An insider adds, “Delta is one of Australia’s most successful recording artists, and she’s earned millions from music, TV and commercials, but she now has a plus one.”

“She’s way too savvy to have gone into all this without knowing what she was doing. I know there was wrangling with lawyers – her fortune will always remain hers, but moving forward she’s going to share everything with Matt.”

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use