Inside Mel C’s relationship with Aussie model Chris Dingwall

In July last year, former Spice Girl Melanie Chisholm introduced the world to her new Australian boyfriend.

The 51-year-old singer is dating Australian model Chris Dingwall. The pair were first snapped attending a music festival together and made things official in July 2024.

Here’s everything we know about Mel C’s new boyfriend:

How did Mel C and Chris Dingwall meet?

It’s unclear how Mel C met her Aussie boyfriend but the pair were first photographed together at Glastonbury in 2024.

The couple then made things official by attending Wimbledon together.

However, the clues were there from May 2024 when the former Spice Girl shared all the hotels and resorts she had visited while in Australia for her DJ tour and Chris posted a similar post about the “last couple of weeks” soon after.

In January, she responded to a post Chris shared on Instagram to celebrate her birthday. “Happy Birthday @melaniecmusic (for yesterday)! Been a beautiful year. Looking forward to another amazing one with you,” to which she replied, “Thank you my love”.

Before meeting Chris, the ‘Never Be The Same Again’ singer told the Not My Bagg with Joe & George Baggs podcast that she had resorted to online dating to find love again.

“What is it about Hinge? I’m single, and I’m having a little look around, it’s slim pickings,” she said. “There seem to be loads of hot girls but all the hot guys are gay.”

Mel and Chris at Wimbledon in 2024. (Image: Getty)

When it comes to their love lives, Melanie C is certainly the most private of the five Spice Girls.

Even in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, the 51-year-old chose to keep her relationships on the more private side.

Her most notable previous relationships include her manager Joe Marshall whom she dated for seven years from 2015 to 2022, as well as Thomas Starr who she was in a relationship with from 2002 to 2012. The couple also share a 15-year-old daughter together.

“It was my first serious, long-term adult relationship,” she told Bustle in 2022. “I’d spent a lot of time alone or in relationships that didn’t really amount to much. There was probably a little bit of trepidation, but also the feeling that it was my time to be settled.”

Mel also briefly dated singer Robbie Williams, Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis and Five boy band member Jason “J” Brown.

Mel C now DJs. (Image: Getty)

“When Robbie first took an interest in me, I was taken aback to be honest,” she wrote in her memoir Who I Am: My Story.

“I first properly met Robbie in Cologne in the summer of 1996. We ended up hanging out platonically, but I went up to his room and he gave me one of his tracksuits, a white Adidas one with black stripes. It was way too big for me, but I treasured it,” she continued.

“Throughout my time in the Spice Girls, I was pretty much the only single one. I’d had boyfriends at school and a couple of relationships through college but I had been single for a while when I joined the band.”

