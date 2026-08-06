‘She isn’t going to speak publicly’: Tones and I’s shock baby bombshell

She’s the homegrown superstar who conquered the global charts with ‘Dance Monkey’, and now Toni Watson- better known to millions as Tones and I – is captivating the nation all over again in her glitzy new role on The Voice.

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Sitting in the iconic red chair, the 33-year-old Aussie hitmaker looks every inch the confident, beaming judge. But behind her mega-watt smile and dazzling TV debut, insiders whisper that the beloved singer is navigating a quiet personal tragedy.

The notoriously private star, who married Jimmy Bedford in March 2023, may be hitting new career highs but after months of speculation, it appears Jimmy has not only confirmed their split – he’s announced he’s set to become a dad!

“She truly believed she’d married her forever person, and she isn’t going to speak publicly about her personal life or reveal any private details,” an insider tells Woman’s Day.

“For now, people can continue to speculate, but her new role on The Voice came at exactly the right time. It’s helped take her mind off things and given her something positive to focus on.”

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Toni and Jimmy on their wedding day. (Credit: Instagram)



While the separation speculation started months ago after the singer and Jimmy didn’t acknowledge their wedding anniversary, as well as unfollowing each other on social media, there’s now been a wild new development, with Jimmy seemingly posting that he’s going to become a father with his new partner.

A silent split and a surprise announcement

While neither Toni or Jimmy have confirmed their separation or divorce publicly, Jimmy recently uploaded what appeared to be a “hard launch” of a brand new romance on his personal Instagram account, posting cosy snaps with a new woman that left fans questioning: Where’s Tones?

Jimmy has appeared to confirm a new relationship. (Credit: Instagram)

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“My joys,” Jimmy captioned the carousel of images, with some posting comments alluding to a prior breakup. “He found joy!” one friend said, while another commented, “I’m so glad you’re happy, buddy.”

In the pics, Jimmy is seen smiling with a woman, before another photo shows them with their noses pressed together.

Jimmy with his potential new flame. (Credit: Instagram)

This week, Jimmy uploaded a brand new photo with the same woman tagged, announcing that they were expecting their first child together in 2027.

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While a few fans asked directly what happened with Toni, Jimmy has yet to answer.

The couple, who met in 2020, got engaged in 2021 after Jimmy proposed with a tattoo on is knee that read: “Will you marry me?” At the time, a smitten Toni couldn’t hide her joy, calling Jimmy her “best friend” and “the most perfect person for me.”

Jiimmy ceased his bricklaying company after meeting Toni, and became her stage technician and touring audio engineer.

The show must go on: The Voice fans rally around ‘beautiful and sweet’ Tones and I

While Toni may be going through a difficult personal time, her The Voice Australia appearance has fans praising the star’s reality show debut.

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Appearing as a secret judge, Toni’s kind nature and mentoring have won over viewers, especially after people accused the show of not giving enough mentorship or advice to aspiring artists during the blind auditions.

“Love Tones and I,” one fan commented, with another saying, “Tones is so beautiful and sweet.”

“Love you Tones and I, you are just a beautiful person,” another commented, while another praised the star saying, “Tones has been such a great addition.”

“I actually like the new surprise second chance judge idea. I also agree contestants should be given feedback on why no turns,” someone else pointed out.

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Toni previously said she “couldn’t believe” she gets her own big red chair on the show, calling the talent “next level”.

“There were so many performances where my jaw just hit the floor,” she said. “But it’s not just about big voices. It’s the originality, the emotion and the

stories behind these artists. Australia has some seriously unbelievable talent.”

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