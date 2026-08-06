Rebecca Gibney teases new career move after months of heartbreak

Rebecca Gibney has taken to social media to drop some surprising but exciting news – after a well-deserved break following months of heartache, the Aussie star has teased a new upcoming project, telling fans, “see you soon!”

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In an Instagram Story, the 61-year-old star of Packed To The Rafters and host of Millionaire Hot Seat said that her time off had been “great” but that “retirement was never an option”, leaving a cheeky winky face emoji, as she showed off a pair of boots.

Aussie fans will no doubt be delighted that the beloved actress is teasing a new chapter, especially after suffering an immense amount of grief the last few months.

Beloved actress Rebecca Gibney is hinting at a new project. (Credit: Instagram)

Rebecca Gibney’s new mantra: ‘Life is too short’

Woman’s Day previously reported that the Aussie star was taking time off for the things that “truly matter” after suffering the loss of her beloved mother Shirley Gibney in June and her good friend Sam Neill in July.

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Rebecca took to Instagram to post tribute to her mother saying she “represented everything that is good in the world.

“She was forgiving, and kind, generous to a fault, and always put others before herself,” she wrote.

While such a loss is always harrowing, an industry insider said it prompted Bec to think about where she wants to put her energy.

Rebecca Gibney and her late mother Shirley. (Credit: Instagram)

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“Life is too short,” an insider told us. “Bec wants to make memories, not just meet deadlines. After everything she’s been through, she’s looking at what really matters and where she wants to put her energy.”

However, it never meant full retirement for the popular actress, with the insider going on to say, “It’s not about disappearing. It’s about choosing what matters most.”

Rebecca’s career has been defined by an unwavering work ethic, but as she looks toward the future, the desire to chase career highs has faded, with the actress said to be wanting to take on meaningful projects.

“Bec has always been incredibly committed and professional, but lately she’s been asking herself what she wants the next chapter of her life to look like,” the insider explains. “She’s not chasing noise. She’s looking for meaning.”

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