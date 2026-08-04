‘Secret moves’: How Brad Pitt’s 2019 plan to win back Jennifer Aniston went down

Twenty-five years ago, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s marriage was the stuff of Hollywood dreams – until he met Angelina Jolie and the most famous love triangle in Tinseltown’s history began.

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Brad famously dumped Jennifer and then got together with Angelina Jolie. [Credit: Getty]

There have been whispers Brad went on to have major regrets over ditching loyal Jen, and not only have insiders confirmed that but they claim he actually made secret moves to win her back!

“There’s no doubt Brad has deep regrets about leaving her for Angelina. He told her it was the biggest mistake of his life,” a source tells Woman’s Day.

REWRITING THE PAST

According to insiders, Brad’s about-turn came after Jen and her second husband, actor Justin Theroux, divorced, but the actress, 57, was cautious about getting involved with Brad amid his drawn-out and messy divorce from Ange.

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“She turned him down in 2019 because she didn’t want to become Brad’s ‘revenge plan’ or a pawn in his never-ending divorce,” says the source. “Plus, Jen was never able to get over her trust issues with Brad.”

Brad is now dating Ines de Ramon but still keeps in touch with Jennifer. [Credit: Getty]

Despite their complicated history, the exes remained friendly and even publicly reunited at the Golden Globes in early 2020.

The source adds, the following year “Brad reaffirmed she will always be the co-founder of his production company, Plan B, and he will never forget that. There’s a part of him that feels bad about how he treated her.”

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Brad, 62, moved on with current girlfriend Ines de Ramon, but he’s never stopped “checking in” on his first wife – and that includes during her latest dramas with Jim Curtis.

ALARM BELLS

Although Jen’s one-year relationship with the life coach has been going fairly smoothly, their romance has come under scrutiny following claims Jim may be using her as “bait” to sell tickets to a new book event.

For about $130 a pop, the hypnotist’s fans can attend “An Evening” with him in New York featuring an interview by his A-lister girlfriend. It’s that last drawcard that has raised alarm bells with her “fiercely protective” inner circle…

“Jennifer is the attraction,” a source told Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice. “People aren’t spending over $100 because they’re desperate to hear Jim talk about his book. They’re buying a ticket hoping to catch a glimpse of Jennifer.”

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ADDED TO FEARS

Jen’s apparent willingness to mix business with pleasure is another factor worrying her close friends, adds our insider.

Jennifer is reportedly keen to marry hypnotist Jim. [Credit: Backgrid]

“It’s concerning that she’s set aside her entire life for Jim – something she never did for Brad or Justin,” the source says. “The fact Jim is an expert hypnotist isn’t helping their fears that she’s being used!”

Reports that Jen is hoping Jim will propose “one day soon” have only added to those fears.

“She doesn’t care if she has more money than him, she wants to marry,” a source spills.

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