‘I can’t marry you’: Jennifer Aniston’s shock admission amid ‘pre-nup awkwardness’ with Jim Curtis

The honeymoon period is over Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis, as Hollywood insiders reveal their big plans for a romantic wedding are on hold – indefinitely.

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Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis have hit pause on their plans (Credit: Getty)

The couple’s fast-moving romance led to engagement whispers within months, but friends say Jen now has no choice but to “put a pin” in making it official with the transformational wellness coach.

“Some of her friends are relieved that the wedding talk has died down,” an insider tells Woman’s Day.

“Jen’s romance with Jim has been moving way too quick for anyone to get to know him properly.”

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Sources also point to Jen’s previous marriages – to Brad Pitt for almost five years and Justin Theroux for just shy of three – as a reason for friends urging her to take things slower with Jim.

“This ‘race to the altar’ has been sounding all too familiar,” the insider says. “Jen’s friends are incredibly protective of her and always looking out for her best interests.”

PRESSING PAUSE

For now, it appears an overflowing work calendar is to blame for the actress, 57, pressing pause on things with Jim, 50.

Jen’s committed to filming season five of The Morning Show for the coming months, but she will also need to clear her schedule for the Apple TV series I’m Glad My Mom Died – which she committed to star in and executive produce last year.

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Jen’s busy on set with Reese Witherspoon (Credit: Getty)

“Jen’s schedule is crazy and she’s NOT going to miss out on this new TV series, not even for a wedding,” the source says.

“Jim knows not to mess with Jen’s career, so he’s being very understanding about the delay. He keeps telling her there’s no rush but part of him would be a little worried that she may be getting cold feet.”

PRE-NUP AWKWARDNESS

Indeed, work might not be the only issue standing in the way of Jen’s third, and Jim’s second, trip down the aisle.

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Jennifer’s schedule is busy and she doesn’t want to rush her wedding! (Credit: Getty)

According to sources, the couple are yet to iron out the final details of a pre-nup that would protect Jen’s $450 million fortune in the event of a split.

There’s also the long-distance hurdle, with Jen primarily based at her stunning Bel Air mansion in Los Angeles while Jim’s wellness and coaching business largely operates out of New York.

“There has been some awkwardness about getting a pre-nup in place and they’ve yet to agree on the East versus West Coast issue,” the insider says.

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“But at the end of the day, Jim’s supporting her all the way with her work commitments and Jen appreciates that. Her friends have seen her throw herself into relationships before, only for work to take over, so at this rate, they could be in the engaged phase for a while!”

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